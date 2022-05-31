ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Obi-Wan’ Star Moses Ingram Speaks Out Over Racist ‘Star Wars’ Backlash: ‘I Question My Purpose’

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago
Just days after “ Obi-Wan Kenobi ” debuted on Disney+ May 27, star Moses Ingram has already received countless hateful social media messages.

Ingram plays a Jedi hunter Inquisitor named Reva, who actively tracks down Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan. While Lucasfilm and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow anticipated fan hate toward a Black female character, Ingram addressed the onslaught of DMs and comments she has received thus far.

“Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” Ingram said in an Instagram video after screenshotting messages that threatened her and called her racial slurs. “And I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me and that really does mean the world to me because, you know, there’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. And so I question my purposes even being here in front of you saying that this is happening.”

Ingram continued, “I don’t really know. I don’t really know. But I think the thing that bothers me is that like, sort of this feeling that I’ve had inside of myself. This feeling that no one has told me, but like I just got to shut up and take it. I just got to bury it. And I’m not built like that. So I really just wanted to come on, I think, and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”

Ingram’s Instagram Stories included threats saying her days were “numbered” and slamming her for not being the first Black person in “ Star Wars ” history.

“You suck, loser. You’re a diversity hire and you won’t be loved or remembered for this acting role,” one message read.

Another said, “How the f**k does an alien know eubonics?”

The “Queen’s Gambit” alum also included a soundbite from “The Read” podcast during which she said: “You know what’s really crazy, you would think sci-fi and fantasy would be the most welcoming, the most accepting genres because they are so often storylines that are ridiculous and made up of like, aliens and weird shit, comic book shit, and n***** having special powers and all that.”

The official “Star Wars” Twitter addressed the backlash to Ingram early Tuesday, posting, “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

The “Star Wars” page continued, “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

Ingram previously acknowledged that Lucasfilm “actually got in front” of the anticipated racism to her casting. “‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens,'” Ingram said earlier this month . “Of course, there are always pockets of hate, but I have no problem with the block button.”

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran formerly received racist fan harassment following their respective roles in the recent Skywalker trilogy, leading to Boyega having a “ very honest, a very transparent conversation ” with Disney executives to not sideline Black and POC characters in the franchise.

Comments / 56

jinLA
4d ago

Wow! Star Wars is diverse, always has been. It’s more diverse now as it should be, but there are so many different kinds of characters that make it so fun! How can you be a fan and a racist? Sounds more like online hate-mongering trolls. Star Wars celebrates all kinds of different life forms only limited by imagination. I guess her consolation should be that she gets to cash her checks knowing that some racist loser paid to watch her show and buy merchandise that supports her role?

Reply(14)
6
TerYon
3d ago

If they criticized/critiqued her acting skills, that is not racist. If they criticized her only because she is black, that is. Some are incapable of seeing the difference.

Reply(1)
3
whatmeworry?
4d ago

I hate that there a members of the fandom that do this. The few that do are the ones that folks associate the fandom with when you tell them that you are a fan. My issue is when an actor or actress is only hired to check off some SJW chick list like they did with John Boyaga. They created this really cool character and then did nothing with him, only for the sake of diversity. But that says more about Lucasfilm than it does the fandom. As far as Moses is concerned, I hope that she knows that the majority of the fandom don't feel this way.

Reply(1)
3
