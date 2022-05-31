Kate Bush has been ‘Running Up That Hill’ for 37 years to number 1, thanks to 'Stranger Things'

Following the season 4 premiere of Netflix's Stranger Things , an 80s icon has shot to the top of the charts almost 40 years after the release of her biggest single.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s The 80s , New Wave Mix Tape , and more!

British singer Kate Bush 's 1985 single "Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)" has received its fair share of covers, most notably English rockers Placebo 's stirring version , included on their 2003 Covers album, and Meg Myers ' 2019 version that could easily be mistaken for an updated version by Kate herself.

Its most recent inclusion comes on the season 4 soundtrack of the 80s-heavy Netflix series Stranger Things , along with a few other classic favorites from Dead Or Alive , the Talking Heads , The Cramps , The Beach Boys , a new version of Journey ’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” Ricky Nelson , Falco , and KISS , to name just a few. Check out the full tracklist below.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume I: Soundtrack:

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey

California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

Play with Me – Extreme

Detroit Rock City – KISS

I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Wipeout – The Surfaris

Object of My Desire – Starpoint

Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco

Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

Dream a Little Dream of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Kate Bush's single, from her 1985 Hounds of Love album, is used throughout the series, highlighting Max Mayfield's (actor Sadie Sink ) emotional struggle as she avoids everyone in Hawkins.

Thanks to the show's star, Winona Ryder , who had pushed for Bush's music to be included, the single that originally peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was first released is currently topping the charts on Spotify , Apple's iTunes Top 100: Global , and their Top 100: UK . Ryder told USA TODAY ahead of the season premiere, “I’ve been obsessed with her since I was a little girl,” adding, "I’ve also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts."

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new The 80s , New Wave Mix Tape , Rockternative , 80s Underground , Love From the 80s , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram