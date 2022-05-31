ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Trophic position of Otodus megalodon and great white sharks through time revealed by zinc isotopes

By Jeremy McCormack
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiet is a crucial trait of an animal's lifestyle and ecology. The trophic level of an organism indicates its functional position within an ecosystem and holds significance for its ecology and evolution. Here, we demonstrate the use of zinc isotopes (Î´66Zn) to geochemically assess the trophic level in diverse extant and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Microvascular imaging of the unstained human superior colliculus using synchrotron-radiation phase-contrast microtomography

Characterizing the microvasculature of the human brain is critical to advance understanding of brain vascular function. Most methods rely on tissue staining and microscopy in two-dimensions, which pose several challenges to visualize the three-dimensional structure of microvessels. In this study, we used an edge-based segmentation method to extract the 3D vasculature from synchrotron radiation phase-contrast microtomography (PC-Î¼CT) of two unstained, paraffin-embedded midbrain region of the human brain stem. Vascular structures identified in PC-Î¼CT were validated with histology of the same specimen. Using the Deriche-Canny edge detector that was sensitive to the boundary between tissue and vascular space, we could segment the vessels independent of signal variations in PC-Î¼CT images. From the segmented volumetric vasculature, we calculated vessel diameter, vessel length and volume fraction of the vasculature in the superior colliculi. From high resolution images, we found the most frequent vessel diameter to be between 8.6"“10.2Â Âµm. Our findings are consistent with the known anatomy showing two types of vessels with distinctive morphology: peripheral collicular vessels and central collicular vessels. The proposed method opens up new possibilities for vascular research of the central nervous system using synchrotron radiation PC-Î¼CT of unstained human tissue.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial thinking as the missing piece in mathematics curricula

It is well established that spatial thinking is central to discovery, learning, and communication in mathematics, as indicated by convincing evidence that those with strong spatial skills also demonstrate advantages for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) performance. Yet, spatial thinking-the ability recall, generate, manipulate, and reason about spatial relations-is often absent from modern mathematics curricula. In this commentary, we outline evidence from our recent meta-analysis, demonstrating a causal role of spatial thinking on mathematics. We subsequently discuss the implications of educational policy decisions made across different countries, regarding the prioritization of spatial reasoning in the classroom. Given the increasing global demand for highly qualified STEM graduates, and evidence that spatial skills promote improvements in STEM outcomes, we argue that it is remiss to continue to ignore spatial skill development as a component of educational policy.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal multiplexed immunofluorescence imaging of living cells and tissues with bioorthogonal cycling of fluorescent probes

Cells in complex organisms undergo frequent functional changes, but few methods allow comprehensive longitudinal profiling of living cells. Here we introduce scission-accelerated fluorophore exchange (SAFE), a method for multiplexed temporospatial imaging of living cells with immunofluorescence. SAFE uses a rapid bioorthogonal click chemistry to remove immunofluorescent signals from the surface of labeled cells, cycling the nanomolar-concentration reagents in seconds and enabling multiple rounds of staining of the same samples. It is non-toxic and functional in both dispersed cells and intact living tissues. We demonstrate multiparameter (n"‰â‰¥"‰14), non-disruptive imaging of murine peripheral blood mononuclear and bone marrow cells to profile cellular differentiation. We also show longitudinal multiplexed imaging of bone marrow progenitor cells as they develop into neutrophils over 6"‰days and real-time multiplexed cycling of living mouse hepatic tissues. We anticipate that SAFE will find broad utility for investigating physiologic dynamics in living systems.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New dinosaur species used fearsome claws to graze along the coast

Scientists have described the youngest therizinosaur fossil from Japan and the first in Asia to have been found in marine sediments. Therizinosaurs were a large group of primarily herbivorous theropod dinosaurs (dinosaurs with hollow bones and three-toed limbs). Therizinosaurs were first discovered in Asia; the fossil records in Asian countries such as China and Mongolia are rich in therizinosaurus fossils, and fossil fragments have also been reported from Japan.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Observation of light-driven band structure via multiband high-harmonic spectroscopy

Intense light"“matter interactions have revolutionized our ability to probe and manipulate quantum systems at sub-femtosecond timescales1, opening routes to the all-optical control of electronic currents in solids at petahertz rates2,3,4,5,6,7. Such control typically requires electric-field amplitudes in the range of almost volts per angstrom, when the voltage drop across a lattice site becomes comparable to the characteristic bandgap energies. In this regime, intense light"“matter interaction induces notable modifications to the electronic and optical properties8,9,10, dramatically modifying the crystal band structure. Yet, identifying and characterizing such modifications remain an outstanding problem. As the oscillating electric field changes within the driving field's cycle, does the band structure follow and how can it be defined? Here we address this fundamental question, proposing all-optical spectroscopy to probe the laser-induced closing of the bandgap between adjacent conduction bands. Our work reveals the link between nonlinear light"“matter interactions in strongly driven crystals and the sub-cycle modifications in their effective band structure.
PHYSICS
Reuters

Archaeologists discover passageways in 3,000-year-old Peruvian temple

LIMA, May 30 (Reuters) - A team of archaeologists has discovered a network of passageways under a more than 3,000-year-old temple in the Peruvian Andes. Chavin de Huantar temple, located in the north-central Andes, was once a religious and administrative center for people across the region. The passageways were found...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Methane Alert: Scientists Find Leak in Algerian Desert; Fjord Emissions in Heavy Storms

For over 40 years, a facility on Algeria's largest gas field, a crucial source of energy for the EU, has been leaking a strong greenhouse gas into the environment. According to a new satellite study shared exclusively with Unearthed and published alongside Bloomberg, the compression plant, which helps pump gas from the Hassi R'Mel field to Europe, has been spewing methane on a regular basis since at least 1984.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Earth: Facts about the Blue Planet

Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The Biggest, Oldest Plant On Earth Discovered Off the Australian Coast

Whenever I think about the largest things in the world, I start with Australia's Big Pineapple, but then come back to the "absolute unit" meme. I might be terminally online, sure, but there's nothing quite like the absolute unit for immediately conveying the scale and size of an object. And...
WILDLIFE
Ars Technica

Mysterious ancient giant eggs Down Under laid by Aussie “demon ducks of doom”

Over 65,000 years ago, large flightless birds dubbed "Demon Ducks of Doom" roamed prehistoric Australia. The creatures stood over six and a half feet (two meters) tall, weighed over 440 pounds (200 kgs), and sported massive beaks. They also produced giant cantaloupe-sized eggs that may have served as a food source for early human inhabitants, eventually contributing to the extinction of the demon ducks, according to a new paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

COVID-19 vaccination mandates and vaccine uptake

We evaluate the impact of government-mandated proof of vaccination requirements for access to public venues and non-essential businesses on COVID-19 vaccine uptake. We find that the announcement of a mandate is associated with a rapid and significant surge in new vaccinations (a more than 60% increase in weekly first doses), using the variation in the timing of these measures across Canadian provinces in a difference-in-differences approach. Time-series analysis for each province and for France, Italy and Germany corroborates this finding. Counterfactual simulations using our estimates suggest the following cumulative gains in the vaccination rate among the eligible population (age 12 and over) as of 31 October 2021: up to 5 percentage points (p.p.) (90% confidence interval, 3.9"“5.8) for Canadian provinces, adding up to 979,000 (425,000"“1,266,000) first doses in total for Canada (5 to 13 weeks after the provincial mandate announcements); 8 p.p. (4.3"“11) for France (16 weeks post-announcement); 12 p.p. (5"“15) for Italy (14 weeks post-announcement) and 4.7 p.p. (4.1"“5.1) for Germany (11 weeks post-announcement).
PHARMACEUTICALS
Phys.org

Unique cremation site of the Late Bronze Age was left to the elements

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Italy and one in the U.S. has found that a unique Bronze Age cremation site in modern Italy holds the remains of up to 172 people who were left to the elements. In their paper published on the open-access site PLOS ONE, the group describes their study of the bones and teeth they found at the cremation site and what they learned from them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of climate change on river water temperature and dissolved oxygen: Indian riverine thermal regimes

The impact of climate change on the oxygen saturation content of the world's surface waters is a significant topic for future water quality in a warming environment. While increasing river water temperatures (RWTs) with climate change signals have been the subject of several recent research, how climate change affects Dissolved Oxygen (DO) saturation levels have not been intensively studied. This study examined the direct effect of rising RWTs on saturated DO concentrations. For this, a hybrid deep learning model using Long Short-Term Memory integrated with k-nearest neighbor bootstrap resampling algorithm is developed for RWT prediction addressing sparse spatiotemporal RWT data for seven major polluted river catchments of India at a monthly scale. The summer RWT increase for Tunga-Bhadra, Sabarmati, Musi, Ganga, and Narmada basins are predicted as 3.1, 3.8, 5.8, 7.3, 7.8Â Â°C, respectively, for 2071"“2100 with ensemble of NASA Earth Exchange Global Daily Downscaled Projections of air temperature with Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 scenario. The RWT increases up to7Â Â°C for summer, reaching close to 35Â Â°C, and decreases DO saturation capacity by 2"“12% for 2071"“2100. Overall, for every 1Â Â°C RWT increase, there will be about 2.3% decrease in DO saturation level concentrations over Indian catchments under climate signals.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover Strange Array of Links and Knots in Quantum Matter

Electrons in a Crystal Exhibit Linked and Knotted Quantum Twists. As physicists dig deeper into the quantum realm, they are discovering an infinitesimally small world composed of a strange and surprising array of links, knots, and winding. Some quantum materials exhibit magnetic whirls called skyrmions — unique configurations sometimes described as “subatomic hurricanes.” Others host a form of superconductivity that twists into vortices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Depolarization of echo chambers by random dynamical nudge

In social networks, users often engage with like-minded peers. This selective exposure to opinions might result in echo chambers, i.e., political fragmentation and social polarization of user interactions. When echo chambers form, opinions have a bimodal distribution with two peaks on opposite sides. In certain issues, where either extreme positions contain a degree of misinformation, neutral consensus is preferable for promoting discourse. In this paper, we use an opinion dynamics model that naturally forms echo chambers in order to find a feedback mechanism that bridges these communities and leads to a neutral consensus. We introduceÂ the random dynamical nudge (RDN), which presents each agent with input from a random selection of other agents' opinions and does not require surveillance of every person's opinions. Our computational results in two different models suggest that the RDN leads to a unimodal distribution of opinions centered around the neutral consensus. Furthermore, the RDN is effective both for preventing the formation of echo chambers and also for depolarizing existing echo chambers. Due to the simple and robust nature of the RDN, social media networks might be able to implement a version of this self-feedback mechanism, when appropriate, to prevent the segregation of online communities on complex social issues.

