ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Harding alum Darrick Ware returns to Arkansas for first head-coaching job

By Kyle Sutherland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5tO3_0fvm91H500

By Kyle Sutherland

Harrisburg began the search for the school’s new head football coach in late February after Aaron Thornton resigned from the position, along with being athletic director, to become AD and assistant principal at Greene County Tech.

The Hornets eventually hired Texas high school football offensive assistant Darrick Ware, who will also coach track for the Hornets. He established himself on that front as well, having produced four Texas state champions.

In his most recent job at McKinney Christian Academy, where he spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Ware orchestrated the No. 1 offense in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS), scoring more than 40 points per game in 2020.

An Oregon native, Ware is no stranger to the state of Arkansas as he played his college football at Harding under Randy Tribble from 2003-06 before beginning his coaching career with a brief stint in Tennessee.

After 14 years in the Texas ranks, Ware and his family decided it was time for a change of scenery. He began looking elsewhere and came across a position just 25 minutes south of Jonesboro.

“We were just looking to move out to the country, maybe get some land in Arkansas and saw that Harrisburg was open,” Ware said. “My wife actually texted me about the job, I applied for it and got it.”

Along with helping kids thrive athletically, Ware also knows the importance of developing them psychologically. He along with his friend and mentor, Shawn Copeland, co-authored A Football Journey , a curriculum that has helped thousands of coaches and athletes across the country and even made its way to Canada.

It was during a conversation while driving home from a football game one night that the idea first came about to create some sort of plan to help guide athletes as they continue to grow.

“The goal of coaching is to make an impact on a kid’s life,” Ware said. “One of our kids did not play in the game because he got in trouble at school. We were looking at each other talking like ‘Man, how could he have done that?’

“I then realized I had never told him not to do that. We assume these kids know how to make great decisions and do the right things because it is common sense to us. Unfortunately, our culture often tells them to do the opposite.”

That conversation led to the duo writing out a four-year lesson course so that each year brings something new and is not a repeat of what has already been taught. It was initially something that was used within their team at McKinney High, but they decided to make it available for everyone.

Though Harrisburg had fallen on tough times for eight seasons after winning 30 games from 2008-10, Ware will inherit a firm foundation to work with as the team has clinched a playoff berth for the past three seasons.

“I am just blown away with what a great community [Harrisburg] is,” Ware said. “I can’t wait to really get involved with growing those kids into awesome men and watching them graduate high school, then going out and using the things they have learned through football to make a huge difference in the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

Cooper Dossett named Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Cooper Dossett of Har-Ber High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year. Dossett is the second Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen...
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#College Football#Oregon#High School Football#Coaching#American Football#Sports#Greene County Tech#Hornets#Tapps
Kait 8

How to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Scholarship, funded by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is fast approaching. Students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university in the fall need to apply by July 1, 2022. Since 2010, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery...
ARKANSAS STATE
uams.edu

Austin Porter, DrPH, MPH, Honored by Arkansas Minority Health Commission

June 3, 2022 | Austin Porter, DrPH, MPH, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, has tirelessly worked to help Arkansas’ minority communities get pertinent information about COVID-19. For his dedication, the Arkansas Minority Health Commission honored...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Missouri Class 5 baseball semifinals: Festus ends Willard's championship reign with extra-inning win; Platte County goes for first championship in 20 years

By Cody Thorn  Photos courtesy of Ron and Lisa Rigdon, Cheap Seats Photo OZARK — The only school with a chance to repeat saw that opportunity walk away — literally. Festus third baseman Conner McDonald drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 count in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the ...
AURORA, MO
kasu.org

Second Round of American Rescue Plan Dollars Heads to Arkansas

Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's challenges. Advocates are urging officials to use the money to help advance economic and racial justice. Last month, Arkansas declined most of the $146 million for...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Junior Bombers hoops coach heading to North Little Rock

The Mountain Home Junior High boys’ basketball team will have a new head coach next season. Cody Wilmath has been hired as the high school assistant coach at North Little Rock High School. Wilmath has been with the Junior Bombers for the past five seasons and says he has...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy