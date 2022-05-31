ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma Gas Now Averaging $6.40 a Gallon

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is up another two cents today. It’s...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 1

Related
sonomasun.com

A County agency is pro-annexation. What land might the City of Sonoma add?

By Larry Barnett — The County of Sonoma’s Local Agency Formation Commission, LAFCO for short, governs the designation of spheres of influence of Sonoma County cities. A sphere of influence determines what land is or is not available to be incorporated into a city, and can be extended municipal services such as water, sewer, and policing.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Back in High Risk Covid Category

Sonoma County is back in the CDC’s high community level for COVID-19 transmission. Thirteen counties in California were bumped into the high-risk category on Thursday, including Marin, Mendocino and Napa Counties as well. That means the CDC is urging people in those counties to wear masks indoors again. But, a spokesperson says Sonoma County is not considering a new indoor mask mandate at this time.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloverdale, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Napa, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Traffic
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Traffic
insideradio.com

Amaturo Buys Santa Rosa’s KZST From Redwood Empire Stereocasters.

North of San Francisco, in California’s wine country, AC KZST Santa Rosa (100.1) is changing hands. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group is acquiring the legacy FM, along with classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF (102.7) in nearby Guerneville from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. ASMG began operating the two FMs under a Local Marketing Agreement on Thursday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group Acquiring KZST and KWVF Radio Stations

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group (“ASMG”) and Redwood Empire Stereocasters (“RES”) announced today that ASMG will acquire two RES stations, KZST-FM and KWVF-FM, and other assets, in a sale expected to close in 3rd Quarter of this year. A Local Market Agreement (LMA), effective June 2, 2022, will permit ASMG to begin the operational obligations prior to FCC approval and closing.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sonoma Gas Now
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
ksro.com

Vegetation Fire Near Sears Point Halted at 15 Acres

A grass fire near Sears Point has been stopped. Dubbed the Sears Fire, it was reported late yesterday morning in an open space along Arnold Drive. By noon, the fire had burned 15 acres and was no longer spreading thanks to firefighting crews. Cal Fire released the aircraft working the blaze around the same time. No damages were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
365traveler.com

15 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

With its cultural heritage spotlighted by Peanuts and Charlie Brown, the famed author of the Call of the Wild novel, and the heartbeat of the iconic Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa, California is a place at the crossroads of history and nature. The lush rolling hills aren’t only filled with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Old Fire Near Napa 65 Percent Contained

The Old Fire burning seven-miles northeast of Downtown Napa is 65-percent contained as of Friday morning. Road closures were lifted Thursday, after evacuation orders for about 100 homes were lifted Wednesday. Cal Fire says the fire is holding at 570-acres of land burned, and has not grown in size since it started Tuesday. Crews are now working to put out hot spots in areas still smoldering, and straighten fire lines. No structures have been damaged or destroyed, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ksro.com

Sonoma Water Hosting Town Hall on Drought Status

Sonoma Water is hosting a town hall today regarding the drought. At 4 PM, they will update the community on the drought emergency and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting. A panel of experts will report on current drought conditions, local water conservation measures and guidelines for well water users. Also attending will be 2nd district supervisor David Rabbitt. The town hall will be streamed on Zoom and the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page with Spanish translation on the County of Sonoma’s YouTube channel. The first four months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall over 19 inches below normal.
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Float House project hopes to provide everyone access to Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma is a place where literally the river runs through it, and it doesn't take long before the charm of the Petaluma river pulls you in. Getting on the water, however, is harder than you think. Greg Sabourin, Executive Director of Petaluma Small Craft Center, took us...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Sears Fire stopped in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – 4:39 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit stopped forward progress on the brush fire yesterday. The cause is still under investigation. 12:05 p.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting via tweet the fire is now 15 acres, but is 20% contained 11:26 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Penngrove Man Dies Falling Down Cliff in Oregon

A Sonoma County man is dead after falling off a cliff in southwest Oregon. On Sunday, 56-year-old Nam Ing of Penngrove was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped off the trail and fell down a 300-foot cliff. Emergency personnel responded and managed to lower a medic via a rope system to get to Ing only to confirm he was dead. The Curry County Sheriff’s office reminded everyone that “even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous.”
PENNGROVE, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County: Where You’ll Find the Most Expensive Gallon of Gas in US History at $9.45 Per Gallon

Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy