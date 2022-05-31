ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 infection induces inflammatory bone loss in golden Syrian hamsters

By Wei Qiao
Nature.com
 2 days ago

In this article the author name Kwok-Yung Yuen was incorrectly written as Kwok-Yong Yuen. The original article has been corrected. Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., China. Wei Qiao,Â Hui En Lau,Â...

