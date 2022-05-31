Seward County Sheriff’s Office Make Drug Arrest

Arminda Ortega Aranda, age 72, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on September 22, 1949, to Raymond Ortega and Paula Hernandez in Alpine, Texas. On March 13, 1970, Arminda married Gilberto R. Aranda in Ulysses, Kansas. He preceded her on June 22, 2014. She worked as a custodian for the Grant County Library and was the loving mother of her son, Orasio. Arminda was best known for her love of shopping, gardening, and taking pride in the care of her home. She was very fastidious and friendly, she truly loved people. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and all who were fortunate to meet her in her lifetime.

