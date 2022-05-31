ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

Seward County Sheriff’s Office Make Drug Arrest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, May 27,2022 around 12 noon, a Deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a...

kscbnews.net

Memorial Flowers Need to be Removed

The Staff at the Liberal Cemetery and Restlawn Memorial Gardens would like to remind the public all flowers and decorations MUST BE REMOVED BY JUNE 13, 2022. Any items not removed by this date will be disposed of.
kscbnews.net

Nita Gay (Littrell) Baker

Nita Gay (Littrell) Baker, 76, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence in Hugoton, Kansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 6, 1945 at Liberal, Kansas to Garnet Fontell (Burditt) and Ira Carl Littrell. She married Leonard Baker on September 19, 1964 at Hugoton, Kansas.
HUGOTON, KS
kscbnews.net

Bee Jays Run Rule Dodge City in the Opener

Liberal opened play in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League with a victory. Liberal dominated the Dodge City A’s 11-1 in a seven inning run rule game Friday night at Brent Gould Field. Liberal built a 6-0 lead after three before a five run seventh to end it. Liberal out-hit...
DODGE CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Liberal Native Provides Tour Aboard USS Essex During Los Angeles Fleet Week

LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Luke Sumner, a native of Liberal, Kansas, provides a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 30, 2022. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Arminda Ortega Aranda

Arminda Ortega Aranda, age 72, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on September 22, 1949, to Raymond Ortega and Paula Hernandez in Alpine, Texas. On March 13, 1970, Arminda married Gilberto R. Aranda in Ulysses, Kansas. He preceded her on June 22, 2014. She worked as a custodian for the Grant County Library and was the loving mother of her son, Orasio. Arminda was best known for her love of shopping, gardening, and taking pride in the care of her home. She was very fastidious and friendly, she truly loved people. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and all who were fortunate to meet her in her lifetime.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Serpentine Prophecy Seminar

Serpentine Prophecy Seminar Thurs., Friday, and Saturday June 9-11th at 300 N. Kansas Ave. Topic to include the “Haunted Stanley Hotel” featured in the movie, The Shining.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

SCCC’s Spring Athletic Director Honor Roll

LIBERAL, Kan. – The Seward County Community College Athletic Department is proud to announce the Spring 2022 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. To qualify, student-athletes must have a 3.0 GPA or higher in non-remedial courses and have successfully completed 12 or more credit hours for the semester. Overall the...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS

