They’re Back - Zaxby’s Iconic Fried Pickles Are Here To Stay

Everything will be coming up blue in Forest Heights when the neighborhood hosts its second Blueberry Festival. Food trucks and music will help celebrate the tasty little fruits, hailed by health experts as nutrition powerhouses. The neighborhood has in the past two years planted 140 blueberry bushes in yards, whose owners will allow anyone to pick from them as the bushes mature and bear fruit. A $5 donation is suggested, with all proceeds helping to buy more bushes. From 11 a.m.–1 p.m. is a blueberry cookoff, during which a panel of celebrity judges will hand out awards for various categories of delicious creations. Jane Kobres’ blueberry pie—fresh berries, lemon, ginger, rum and whipped cream—took top honors last year. Kerem Kilic, who grows and sells microgreens and mushrooms, will offer tours of his very productive yard from 2–4 p.m. From 5:30–9 p.m., attendees can enjoy The Blueberry Jam concert, which features neighborhood musicians, as well as food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and a silent auction. The music lineup includes Amber & Andrew Ducote, Chris Holcombe & pals, Claire Campbell, Jacob Wenzka, Luke Rushing, Max Shultz, Maxim, Organically Programmed, Panic Wave, Rick Bedell & Eddie Glicken and The Wydelles.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO