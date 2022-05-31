ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They’re Back - Zaxby’s Iconic Fried Pickles Are Here To Stay

By Zaxby's
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beloved shareable returns to the menu as an ‘unlimited’ time offer. May 31, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATHENS, Ga. - Zaxby’s is celebrating the return of its beloved Fried Pickles. The Southern classic will be a permanent menu item going forward. Zaxby’s Fried Pickles are available systemwide as...

