As Apple prepares to announce iOS 16, the current iOS 15 is reportedly now on around 85% of all active iPhones, although figures are unusually fluctuating. Apple's iOS 15 did not get off to as quick a start as the previous iOS 14, and by October 2021, it was still lagging behind. Now new figures claim that it has achieved around the 85% mark, 256 days after it first became available to the public.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO