Correction: Differential expression of gene co-expression networks related to the mTOR signaling pathway in bipolar disorder

By Sung Woo Park
Nature.com
 2 days ago

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The main corresponding author's (Sanghyeon Kim; kims@stanleyresearch.org) email link was missing. We apologize for...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
CANCER
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Autism Possibly Linked To Different Visual System Development In The Brain, Study Suggests

A brain area that may be linked to an infant's predisposition to develop autism has been identified, and it all has to do with differences in the development of the brain’s visual system. These differences may alter how some babies experience their surroundings and interact with each other, which could further affect brain development and could possibly contribute to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) traits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Changes of immune-related factors in the blood of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder patients receiving monotherapy

Schizophrenia (SCZ) and bipolar disorder (BPD) are associated with abnormal expression of immune-related factors (IRFs), which have been proposed as biomarkers of either disease diagnosis (trait markers) or treatment (state markers). However, the state markers have been found to be less reproducible than the trait markers in previous studies. In the current study, we focused on the changes of IRFs in blood of SCZ and BPD patients receiving monotherapy. SCZ (N"‰="‰49) and BPD (N"‰="‰49) Chinese patients were recruited at acute episode and followed for 9 to 51 days until remission. Blood samples were collected at two state-points, acute state before treatment and remission state after treatment. A total of 41 IRFs in plasma were quantified by the Luminex assay. After adjusting covariates, we found four cytokines or cytokine receptors were significantly increased at remission when compared to acute episode in all the patients, including CD30, BAFF, CCL20, and CXCL10 (Bonferroni corrected p"‰<"‰0.05). CD30 and BAFF were consistently increased in both SCZ and BPD while the increase of CCL20 was only observed in BPD but not SCZ when analyzing the two disorders separately. CXCL10 change was not significant in either SCZ or BPD alone. The changes of these four factors were correlated with each other, but not with clinical features. CD30 concentration in the BPD acute state was correlated with sleep quality (Spearman's rs"‰="‰0.365, Bonferroni corrected p"‰<"‰0.05). Overall, we found that four factors (CD30, BAFF, CCL20, and CXCL10) might be associated with treatment of psychosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations between polygenic risk, negative symptoms, and functional connectome topology during a working memory task in early-onset schizophrenia

Working memory (WM) deficit in schizophrenia is thought to arise from a widespread neural inefficiency. However, we do not know if this deficit results from the illness-related genetic risk and influence the symptom burden in various domains, especially in patients who have an early onset illness. We used graph theory to examine the topology of the functional connectome in 99 subjects (27 early-onset schizophrenia (EOS), 24 asymptomatic siblings, and 48 healthy subjects) during an n-back task, and calculated their polygenic risk score (PRS) for susceptibility to schizophrenia. Linear regression analysis was used to test associations of the PRS, clinical symptoms, altered connectomic properties, and WM accuracy in EOS. Indices of small-worldness and segregation were elevated in EOS during the WM task compared with the other two groups; these connectomic aberrations correlated with increased PRS and negative symptoms. In patients with higher polygenic risk, WM performance was lower only when both the connectomic aberrations and the burden of negative symptoms were higher. Negative symptoms had a stronger moderating role in this relationship. Our findings suggest that the aberrant connectomic topology is a feature of WM task performance in schizophrenia; this relates to higher polygenic risk score as well as higher burden of negative symptoms. The deleterious effects of polygenic risk on cognition are played out via its effects on the functional connectome, as well as negative symptoms.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Exposure to High-Powered Microwave Frequencies Can Cause Brain Injuries

Texas A&M research findings could change the way we view directed energy and traumatic brain injuries. Contrary to what was once popular belief, microwave ovens don’t cause cancer. It’s a decades-old concern that may evoke an image of a child standing in front of a microwave, peering through the dimly-lit door, only to be told to take a few steps back or they could be sickened by an inexplicable illness or worse — radiation poisoning.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
Health
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Prognostic model predicts survival in elderly with gastrointestinal diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

A prognostic model based on clinical parameters has been developed and validated for predicting overall survival among elderly patients with primary gastrointestinal diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (EGI DLBCL), according to a study published online May 2 in Frontiers in Medicine. Junmin Wang, from the Third Hospital of Hebei Medical University...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Potential strategy to reduce fatigue after COVID-19 vaccination

Despite their strong effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with adverse post-vaccination effects, such as fatigue; how can this be avoided? In a new study publishing May 31st in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, Ayesa Syenina of the Duke–NUS Medical School in Singapore and colleagues report that a new analysis of blood samples from people vaccinated for COVID-19 has identified distinct molecular characteristics linked to an increased likelihood of post-vaccination fatigue. Additionally, experiments in mice suggest that switching the vaccine injection strategy could potentially ease such adverse effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The value of histological examination in the diagnosis of tuberculous lymphadenitis in the era of rapid molecular diagnosis

Extrapulmonary tuberculosis often poses a diagnostic challenge. This study aimed to assess the value of histological examination in diagnosing tuberculous lymphadenitis (LNTB) when performed simultaneously with rapid molecular assay (Xpert MTB/RIF) testing. People presumed to have LNTB were prospectively enrolled in a tertiary care hospital. Excision biopsy was performed and tested by histology, Xpert, and culture. Of 390 lymph nodes, 11 (2.8%) were positive by AFB microscopy, 124 (31.8%) by Xpert, 137 (35.1%) by culture, and histopathology was consistent with TB in 208 (53.3%). Altogether, LNTB was diagnosed in 228 and bacteriologically confirmed TB in 178 cases. Against culture, histopathology versus Xpert had higher sensitivity (93 vs. 62%) but lower specificity (68 vs. 83%). In patients with short clinical history, a significantly higher number of Xpert-positive specimens were culture-positive. Among patients with histology suggestive of TB, no difference was seen in response to treatment between bacteriology positive and negative, but a significant slow response was noted in bacteriology confirmed TB with nonspecific histology. In a country like Pakistan, with high TB and low HIV prevalence, diagnosis is possible for more than 95% of LNTB when Xpert and histopathology examination is used in combination, compared to less than 60% by Xpert alone.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct correlation between void formation and lithium dendrite growth in solid-state electrolytes with interlayers

Solid-state Li-ion batteries with lithium anodes offer higher energy densities and are safer than conventional liquid electrolyte-based Li-ion batteries. However, the growth of lithium dendrites across the solid-state electrolyte layer leads to the premature shorting of cells and limits their practical viability. Here, using solid-state Li half-cells with metallic interlayers between a garnet-based lithium-ion conductor and lithium, we show that interfacial void growth precedes dendrite nucleation and growth. Specifically, void growth was observed at a current density of around two-thirds of the critical current density for dendrite growth. Computational calculations reveal that interlayer materials with higher critical current densities for dendrite growth also have the largest thermodynamic and kinetic barriers for lithium vacancy accumulation at their interfaces with lithium. Our results suggest that interfacial modification with suitable metallic interlayers decreases the tendency for void growth and improves dendrite growth tolerance in solid-state electrolytes, even in the absence of high stack pressures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editorial: Capturing developmental brain dynamics

The Collection "Capturing Developmental Brain Dynamics" results from an interdisciplinary workshop combining expertise and perspectives on changes occurring at different levels during child development. The strongly interactive nature of the developing brain is highlighted in this Collection in the meeting report by the workshop organizers1 and in a methodological...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Exploration of an objective and simple index as the outcome of nutrition support for elderly patients and identification of risk factors

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The study aimed to explore the risk factors for the outcome of nutrition support teams (NSTs) for elderly patients. Previously identified risk factors lack general versatility owing to slightly subjective judgment standards; this study aimed to explore an objective and simple index of NST outcome and identify the risk factors for NST outcome.
HEALTH

