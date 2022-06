MILLIS - Heidi Waller lives in the shadow of Tresca Brothers Concrete, Sand, and Gravel plant in Millis. "Every time the wind blows this way, I'm being buried," Waller said. On windy nights, a camera mounted on the outside of her home shows particles smacking the lens. "I can't breathe, it's in my eyes. It's in my house," she said.She believes dust blows over from piles stored on Tresca's nearby property, an allegation WBZ's I-Team heard over and over again on Meadow Cartway, a residential street that runs alongside the plant. "All over my car," said Gayle Parris, walking through...

MILLIS, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO