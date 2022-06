A 25-year-old Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an acquaintance was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted robbery. A preliminary hearing for Atherton to determine whether he will stand trial is set for next month.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO