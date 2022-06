The Los Angeles Rams owe a large part of their 2021 Super Bowl win to their stellar defensive tackle, and yet they have yet to reach a deal with Aaron Donald to secure his spot for the next season. Though Donald says he'll be fine regardless during an appearance on Brandon Marshall's "I Am Athlete" podcast, Nick Wright urges the Rams to get a deal done, as he doesn't see them winning another Super Bowl without him.

