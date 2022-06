Last weekend, as much of America lit up their barbecues and put on their favorite swimwear to enjoy the festivities of the three-day weekend, the country also paid homage to the source of the holiday: the men and women who lost their lives serving their country. Indeed, the celebrations of Memorial Day are bittersweet, as we celebrate the great freedom we are allowed in our country, and mourn the price that was paid for it. This stark contrast between happiness and heartache has marked our communities since the first celebrations of “Decorations Day” in 1868. The day of mournful celebration became known officially as Memorial Day in 1971 when Congress standardized the holiday and changed its observance from May 30 to the last Monday in May.

