Beginning in the late 1950s, a group of mostly self-taught African American artists devoted themselves to capturing Florida's stunning landscapes. Due to segregation as well as additional racial tension after the end of segregation, these artists were originally not welcomed at many museums and art galleries, and took to the streets of cities and towns in order to sell their artwork door to door. Using inexpensive materials commonly used in construction projects, these artists could sell their work at affordable rates, and created large quantities of high-quality paintings that were sold in the hundreds. These artists were called Highwaymen, as they typically sold their paintings along eastern coastal roads like A1A and U.S. -1. Efforts of the Highwaymen have been called “The Last Great American Art Movement of the 20th Century.”

