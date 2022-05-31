ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Meinrad, IN

Five Saint Meinrad monks celebrate jubilees

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Benedictine monks at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, observed anniversaries in May. Fr. Aurelius Boberek and Br. Maurus Zoeller reached their 70th anniversary of monastic profession, while Fr. Matthias Neuman and Br. Flavian Schwenk marked the 60th anniversary of monastic profession. Fr. Adrian Burke celebrated his 25th anniversary of...

www.duboiscountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Souder cancer update: chemo, surgery ruled out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The pancreatic cancer afflicting former Indiana Congressman Mark Souder cannot be treated with either surgery or chemotherapy. Souder made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday, writing he was not “mentally prepared to hear” the news. “When I began this process, it...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Saint Meinrad, IN
City
Fulda, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Rome, IN
City
Beech Grove, IN
City
Brooklyn, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Nashville, IN
City
Ireland, IN
Saint Meinrad, IN
Society
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb uncooped as she enjoys her First Flock

At first glance, it may appear to be unlikely. Not far from Governor Eric Holcomb’s basketball court in the shadow of the Indiana Governor’s residence there is a small structure that looks like a garden shed or well-designed outhouse from a bygone era. Step closer to the tiny building and you will soon hear the melodic clucking of its residents, a collection of free-range hens.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Coast Guard Bulletin For Kentucky Lake And Lake Barkley Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising mariners there will be over 150 high-speed vessels and larger than normal concentrations of recreational vessels throughout Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley beginning today and continuing through Sunday for the Kuttawa Harbor Cannonball Run. Coast Guard officials say mariners should exercise caution and maintain...
KUTTAWA, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monks#Parade#Benedictine#Indiana University#Saint Meinrad College#The American College
cbs4indy.com

Saying goodbye to Nick!

Nick McGill will make the move to FOX59's evening news starting next week. Gas reaches $5 a gallon at certain Indy gas stations. Identity released as Greenwood police investigate …. Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency …. Buying wholesale. Higher prices, limited services among side effects …. Kokomo...
GREENWOOD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fire Department Wants You to Know the Difference Between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

"It's not the heat, it's the humidity." That's a common phrase many of us like to use repeatedly throughout the summer months in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. While it has become somewhat of a running joke for summer in the midwest, it does bear some truth. A 90-degree day with low humidity is bearable, if not downright pleasant. However, once we start to get into July, August, and even a good chunk of September and the humidity starts to creep its way in on a consistent basis, being outdoors for any amount of time can be miserable. It gets sometimes gets so bad, that it's not uncommon for the National Weather Service to issue excessive or even oppressive heat warnings for our area. Sometimes walking outside feels like walking into a steam room. You can almost feel yourself inhaling the moisture in the air. The kicker to all of it is that outdoor activities also ramp up during the summer months because of the rise in temperature, which can lead to potentially life-threatening conditions if you're not careful.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure Near Shoals

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete closure on US 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around June 6, contractors will close US 150 about a half mile east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure.
SHOALS, IN
Wave 3

Indiana gun permit requirements to change soon

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hoosiers are now one month away from significant changes regarding carrying handguns in public without a permit. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March and takes effect on July 1, allows most adults over the age of 18 to carry a handgun in public without a permit. According to Holcomb, more than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Religion
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb, working to get money back to Hoosiers

You may be getting some cash from the state to help you cope with inflation. Governor Holcomb says he’s waiting to see this month’s revenue figures first — that report should come out this Friday or next. But he says he expects to send legislators a proposal by the end of next week for getting money back to Hoosiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy