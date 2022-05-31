ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Visit Yorktown

ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fun awaits the entire family. Soak up the sun on the beach, ride through town on a Segway tour, and dine in restaurants offering spectacular...

chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

$3 Million Wetlands Funding to Protect Delmarva Bird Habitat

We are learning that the Chesapeake Bay region will get a share of the $78 million. approved through a federal grant program called the North American Wetlands Conservation. Of that sum, $1 million is for the Delmarva peninsula, an area on the mid-Atlantic shore encompassing most of Delaware and parts of Maryland and Virginia. Titled “Delmarva Oasis I”, this proposal was submitted by Ducks Unlimited in partnership with nonprofits and private landowners who are providing $2 million in matching funds. The money will be spent on permanently protecting over a thousand acres of wetlands.
POLITICS
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Bring Back the Brook Trout: DNR to Restore Unique Severn River Stream

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Yorktown
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Two Women Missing after James River Raft-up Goes Over Dam

A group of people on a float in the James River ended up in a very dangerous situation when they went over a dam. A dozen needed rescue, but two of them are still missing. Henrico County Police say in the early afternoon on Memorial Day, a group of 12 had set out upriver on rafts and paddleboards. When reports came in that the group was in distress near Bosher’s Dam, emergency crews from Chesterfield and Henrico counties, along with the City of Richmond, rushed to the river. Bosher’s Dam is known as a low-head dam (or weir). There is a 12-foot drop off the dam, but low-head dams can be hard to spot as you approach from water level. Sometimes called “drowning machines”, these dams can create dangerous flow patterns on the downstream side of the dam, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boat Collision in Middle River Causes Injuries, Damages Vessels

A nighttime collision between two powerboats in Middle River nearly sinks one of the boats and sends three boaters to the hospital. Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say Sunday night around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a boat collision on Middle River in Bowleys Quarters. Police found that two cabin cruiser-type powerboats had crashed into each other—a 1997 S2 Yachts Pursuit and a 2004 Cruiser.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Bay Boating Community Mourns Tangier Marina Owner, 90

For years, boaters visiting Tangier Island first met Milton Parks, the genial owner of Parks Marina on the western end of the island’s thoroughfare, the only facility in the community serving transient vessels. Though the average vertical tide change in Tangier’s thoroughfare is only 1.5’, the current is powerful,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Elizabeth River Project Breaks Ground on Sea Level-Friendly, Removable Headquarters in Norfolk

A year ago, Bay Bulletin told you about the $2.1 million gift from Norfolk residents Pru and Louis Ryan to the Elizabeth River Project (ERP). ERP’s largest donation ever will pay for the Pru and Louis Ryan Resilience Lab, which ERP calls a cutting-edge, pioneering example of climate change-resilient living. This week, the ERP broke ground on the new complex. But there were no shovels, only birds.
NORFOLK, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

1768 Replica Sloop Luna Christened in Deltaville

A 17th- and 18th-century style ship christening ceremony was held Saturday, May 14 for the replica of the Virginia sloop Luna. Several hundred people attended the christening at Deltaville Boatyard as the skies and rain cleared as if to honor such an event. Luna is a replica of a 1768 Virginia two-masted sailing sloop and and is owned by the Colonial Seaport Foundation (CSF).
DELTAVILLE, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Blue Crab Population at Record Low, Dredge Survey Finds

For those eagerly awaiting summer crab feasts—and the watermen, crab pickers, and Bay restaurants whose livelihoods depend on them—this week’s news is a big blow. The 2022 dredge survey, done at 1,500 sites in both the Maryland and Virginia sections of the Bay during the winter, finds the worst total crab abundance in the history of the survey.
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Museums in Crisfield, Tilghman Open for 2022 Season

Spring has finally sprung and two maritime museums on Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore are open for the season with new and expanded exhibits. A road trip through the counties of Talbot and Somerset could take you to the Tilghman Watermen’s Museum on Tilghman Island and then the J. Millard Tawes Museum in Crisfield, two small, culture-rich museums with new things to see.
CRISFIELD, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Va.’s New Fuel Spill Prevention Kits Help Bay, Stop Messes

Ever wonder where the funds from all those Virginia Friend of the Chesapeake vehicle license plates go? They end up in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund, which annually disburses several hundred thousand dollars statewide for clean water, habitat restoration, and education programs. And one of those programs doesn’t just keep the water clean, it can also save boaters from hassles at the fuel dock.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Hooking a Live One

Catching up with Maryland’s chief medical examiner. If the opportunity exists to catch a fish, Dr. Pamela Southall will find it. “I travel with my rods and tackle boxes and will stop and fish anywhere I see a body of water—anywhere!”. In addition to being an avid...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Celebrating Juneteeth

Join the festivities for our newest federal holiday at these towns around the Bay. Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021, but its history as a day of celebration is much longer than that. Although President Lincoln freed enslaved people on January 1, 1863 by signing the Emancipation Proclamation, African Americans in Galveston, Texas didn’t learn of their freedom until two years later, on June 19, 1865, when arriving Union troops announced the end of the Civil War. That day became known as Juneteenth, and it became Black Texas tradition to celebrate every year since. While the history was widely known throughout the south, few communities throughout the rest of the country commemorated it until last year, when President Biden declared the day a federal holiday. As a day of remembrance, Juneteenth galvanizes people of all ages and backgrounds to recognize our nation’s shared past and enjoy Black culture in the present, with many activities and events scheduled across the country. Here’s how you can join in the festivities around the Chesapeake Bay region, from cities and towns to our state capitals.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Circumstantial Evidence

The most seductive phrase in boating may well be “under the right circumstances,” as in, “Under the right circumstances, you can sail from Rock Hall to Deltaville on a single tack.” Yes, you can, but most of us will never live to see the day. Usually, however, this qualifying phrase is used to describe anchorages. “This is a very good anchorage under the right circumstances,” somebody or other will write. This almost always means it’s very good only in a dead calm and absent any boat traffic. In any case, within these four words lie nearly infinite possibilities for making a flawed decision. I speak from experience, of course; so much experience that I have broken down the psychology of the thing into three categories of decision-making: sheer laziness, necessity, and voluntary disregard for “right.” So, let’s begin.
DELTAVILLE, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
819
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy