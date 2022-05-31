Johnny Depp Gets Standing O at Surprise Performance in London Amid Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp took the stage in the U.K. this weekend, following closing arguments in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp joined Jeff Beck at the concert venue Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, followed by a second show at Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, where he received a standing ovation.

Check out the video below from the show in Sheffield. The video was obtained by TMX.

Reporting on the London show, The Guardian writes that Johnny and Jeff played John Lennon’s “Isolation,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wings,” and the Beatles’ “A Day in the Life.”

The paper reports Beck introduced Johnny as “someone who came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since,” adding, “We kept this quiet for obvious reasons.”

As Beck moves on to cities like Manchester and Birmingham, there are rumors that Depp could join him.

The jury in the Depp-Heard trial is currently in deliberations. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, while she is countersuing him for $100 million.