Draymond Green shares what's jumped out to him about Celtics

The Boston Celtics reaching the NBA Finals at one point this season seemed unfathomable.

But here they are , set to face the greatest team of the last decade in the Golden State Warriors after sneaking past Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.

The Celtics turned their season around shortly after Christmas and the new year, and it was elite defense that really drove the bus for them. And while the stardom of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has helped propel them past teams this postseason, it’s the overall defense – specifically that of Robert Williams and Marcus Smart – that has stood out to Dubs forward Draymond Green.

“What jumps out at me is the way Robert WIlliams erases mistakes," Green said during an appearance on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast" on Monday. "They’re this great defensive team, 100 percent, if anyone agrees, it’s me. I love defense, I love to watch it, and so I really enjoy watching their team because they're a damn good defensive team. But what I think people don’t realize is how many mistakes Robert WIlliams covers up for and how many mistakes that Marcus Smart covers up for. …

“Most defenses have one guy that covers up mistakes. They uniquely have two, and they play two totally different positions. You have one covering up on the floor mistakes, and you have one covering mistakes at the rim, and I think that is what really makes their defense special.

“And then you have Al Horford, who just knows everywhere to be. Colin, Al Horford knows what you’re trying to do. He knows what I’m trying to do. And so when you add those ingredients, along with Jayson’s length, along with Jaylen’s length and those ingredients around that, you have an absolutely incredible defense. So, that’s the one thing that truly jumps out at me.”

Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has long lauded Smart – who earned the honor this year. Williams, despite injury challenges throughout his career, has really blossomed into a stellar big man over this season and last.

Boston is an exciting group, one that really has its work cut out for it against a Warriors team that’s as experienced as they come. So, the Celtics will need the defense to play at the level Green knows they are capable of if they want any shot at winning an 18th title.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram