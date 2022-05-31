ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Draymond Green shares what's jumped out to him about Celtics

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2J2C_0fvlxlHU00

The Boston Celtics reaching the NBA Finals at one point this season seemed unfathomable.

But here they are , set to face the greatest team of the last decade in the Golden State Warriors after sneaking past Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.

The Celtics turned their season around shortly after Christmas and the new year, and it was elite defense that really drove the bus for them. And while the stardom of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has helped propel them past teams this postseason, it’s the overall defense – specifically that of Robert Williams and Marcus Smart – that has stood out to Dubs forward Draymond Green.

“What jumps out at me is the way Robert WIlliams erases mistakes," Green said during an appearance on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast" on Monday. "They’re this great defensive team, 100 percent, if anyone agrees, it’s me. I love defense, I love to watch it, and so I really enjoy watching their team because they're a damn good defensive team. But what I think people don’t realize is how many mistakes Robert WIlliams covers up for and how many mistakes that Marcus Smart covers up for. …

“Most defenses have one guy that covers up mistakes. They uniquely have two, and they play two totally different positions. You have one covering up on the floor mistakes, and you have one covering mistakes at the rim, and I think that is what really makes their defense special.

“And then you have Al Horford, who just knows everywhere to be. Colin, Al Horford knows what you’re trying to do. He knows what I’m trying to do. And so when you add those ingredients, along with Jayson’s length, along with Jaylen’s length and those ingredients around that, you have an absolutely incredible defense. So, that’s the one thing that truly jumps out at me.”

Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has long lauded Smart – who earned the honor this year. Williams, despite injury challenges throughout his career, has really blossomed into a stellar big man over this season and last.

Boston is an exciting group, one that really has its work cut out for it against a Warriors team that’s as experienced as they come. So, the Celtics will need the defense to play at the level Green knows they are capable of if they want any shot at winning an 18th title.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
NBC Sports

Perk claims Draymond doing 'whole lot of lying' after Game 1 loss

Draymond Green believes the Warriors will be just fine, but Kendrick Perkins begs to differ. After the Warriors' 120-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center, Green remained calm and stated that the Warriors will "be fine" the rest of the way.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Marcus Smart
FanSided

Warriors latest injury update should truly scare the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors’ latest injury update should scare the Boston Celtics ahead of the NBA Finals. Golden State has fought through injuries this season, but the latest injury update should cause the Celtics’ to shake in their sneakers. The Warriors will list Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#The Miami Heat
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Aspect Of Sixers Trade

Thanks to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, the Brooklyn Nets owned the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 first-round pick. However, a stipulation of the deal enabled Brooklyn to have the option to push the pick back until 2023. Reportedly, they have chosen to do that. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

Andre Drummond Shares Message Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Andre Drummond’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t very last long. However, he made quite the impact during his time playing with the Sixers. During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers lost their veteran backup Dwight Howard, who re-signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after they allowed him ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Spun

Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Stephen A. Smith Very Clear

Kevin Durant is one of the many players Stephen A. Smith has made an enemy of with his controversial takes. On Wednesday, Smith set the NBA world on fire with his take that Michael Jordan "changed the game for the worse." Durant took to Twitter with his own take about...
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy