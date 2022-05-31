Dodgers: Pair of MVPs Quickly Developing Chemistry

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are forming a special bond this season.

Once LA signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year contract this winter, they solidified the top of their order. Mookie Betts will be batting leadoff, with Freddie Freeman in the two-hole for at least the next half-decade. It's a devastating duo to have at the top of the order.

Just 48 games into the season, we've seen what Betts and Freeman are capable of. As of Monday night, Betts is leading the majors in runs scored and leading the National League in home runs (14). Freeman owns a .395 OBP and is second on the team in WAR (2.2) - Betts is first (3.1). The two MVPs have been great on the field, and have developed quite the relationship off of it.

As MLB's Juan Toribio wrote this week, the bond between Betts and Freeman started in spring training. It all started with Mookie telling Freddie that he was available anytime to talk about anything. Especially on the topic of joining a brand new team after winning a title with the team that drafted you and the pressure that comes with it.

“It’s almost not needing to talk, but knowing that somebody is there for you to talk to. It’s tough. We’re human. It’s been a huge transition and knowing that Mookie and all the guys have been there for me, it’s just been as smooth as it possibly can get in a situation like this.” -Freddie

Betts expanded on the friendship between he and Betts.

“He’s just a friend of mine now. We come to the field around the same time, our routines are very similar. We bat one and two, and we’re just enjoying the friendship.” -Mookie

The year has already been fun to watch with the two superstars leading the way, and hopefully those good times will continue.