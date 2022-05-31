ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Pair of MVPs Quickly Developing Chemistry

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPyMh_0fvlxkOl00

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are forming a special bond this season.

Once LA signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year contract this winter, they solidified the top of their order. Mookie Betts will be batting leadoff, with Freddie Freeman in the two-hole for at least the next half-decade. It's a devastating duo to have at the top of the order.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Just 48 games into the season, we've seen what Betts and Freeman are capable of. As of Monday night, Betts is leading the majors in runs scored and leading the National League in home runs (14). Freeman owns a .395 OBP and is second on the team in WAR (2.2) - Betts is first (3.1). The two MVPs have been great on the field, and have developed quite the relationship off of it.

As MLB's Juan Toribio wrote this week, the bond between Betts and Freeman started in spring training. It all started with Mookie telling Freddie that he was available anytime to talk about anything. Especially on the topic of joining a brand new team after winning a title with the team that drafted you and the pressure that comes with it.

“It’s almost not needing to talk, but knowing that somebody is there for you to talk to. It’s tough. We’re human. It’s been a huge transition and knowing that Mookie and all the guys have been there for me, it’s just been as smooth as it possibly can get in a situation like this.” -Freddie

Betts expanded on the friendship between he and Betts.

“He’s just a friend of mine now. We come to the field around the same time, our routines are very similar. We bat one and two, and we’re just enjoying the friendship.” -Mookie

The year has already been fun to watch with the two superstars leading the way, and hopefully those good times will continue.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Philadelphia Phillies Fire Joe Girardi: Fans React

The Philadelphia Phillies had significant news to announce this Friday. They have fired manager Joe Girardi. "It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Freddie Freeman
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to another bizarre ejection

Another chapter in Major League Baseball’s greatest rivalry in 2022 — pitting the players and managers against the umpires — was written on Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics were hosting the Houston Astros. In the eighth inning, Oakland’s A.J. Puk was pitching against Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and threw what appeared to be strike three. Only, home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski called the pitch a ball. A’s manager Mark Kotsay argued the call, though he did stay in the dugout. Muchlinski did not take Kotsay’s objections lying down.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Friendship#The National League#Obp
The Spun

Look: MLB Announcer Called Out For Inappropriate Nickname

It wouldn't be a proper MLB season without at least one really weird moment from an MLB announcer. During today's game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers, Twins announcer Jim Kaat made a really weird comment about New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes. Kaat gave Cortes the nickname "Nestor the Molester," seemingly as a term of endearment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
754
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy