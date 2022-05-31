ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROUND13 Boxing to host 'Champions In The Making: Return of The Warriors' June 25 in Palm Bay

By Tim Walters, Florida Today
Palm Bay ROUND13 Boxing will host its annual boxing event, "Champions In The Making: Return of The Warriors," on Saturday, Jun 25, 2022, at the Tony Rosa Community Center.

The event will feature between 15 and 20 championship fights, featuring fighters from Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and other areas competing to capture the “Return of The Warriors” title.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with first bout starting at 3:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avKE0_0fvlxYkv00

Tickets are on sale @ eventbrite.com, with general admission for $15 and ringside for $25. Children 5 and under are free.

The venue can hold up to 1,000 seats capacity, with 200 ringside seats and 800 bleacher seats.

The Tony Rosa Community Center is located at 1502 Port Malabar Road,  Palm Bay.

For more information about this event or to become a sponsor call 321-403-2595 or email johnnyh1058@gmail.com.

