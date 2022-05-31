ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager appears in court after attacking assistant principal, counselor

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miami, FL - A 13-year-old girl appeared in court on Friday after attacking the assistant principal and a counselor at a South Florida elementary school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed one of their students was taken into custody after a fight at Riverside Elementary School in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Thursday.

According to authorities, the assistant principal and counselor tried to break up a fight between two students in the cafeteria, but as they tried to separate the students, the 13-year-old hit both of them on purpose.

The teenager was detained and taken to the school’s main office, where she acted out and yelled.

The teen appeared before Judge Angélica Zayas in Miami-Dade County Children’s Court on Friday, who told the girl "based upon an independent review of the arrest affidavit, I do find probable cause. The state has not yet filed charges. We will come back to hear the state’s announcements as to what charges, if any, will be filed,” said Zayas.​

​Zayas told the teen that charges have not been filed yet.

Zayas ordered a no harmful contact order, which allows the teen some contact, but she can’t be verbally or physically aggressive toward the victims.

The teen is currently in home detention, with some exceptions that allow her to leave.

blackchronicle.com

Miami-Dade Closings – CBS Miami

An entire itemizing of all closings and openings for Miami-Dade County. We accept info from corporations, organizations and authorities sources. The knowledge will seemingly be posted on this internet web page and in addition will probably be made accessible all through CBS4 dwell safety. CBSMiami.com and CBS4 makes use of...
MIAMI, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

