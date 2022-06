Sonia Hong is all smiles as she leans through a bright red window frame. She poses with a burger, shows off a few flattering articles hanging on a wall, and gives enthusiastic thumbs up looks to cameras, passersby, and business partners. It’s busy days for Hong and her reborn restaurant Irv’s Burgers in West Hollywood, and Hong is a mix of excited, eager, and a touch overwhelmed — easy to understand, considering the attention that Irv’s is getting. Around her, workers are putting finishing touches on what has become one of LA’s best comeback stories: After nearly four years away, one of Southern California’s most iconic burger stand is ready to serve again.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO