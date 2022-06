A new Amtrak bus route will connect Pottstown and Reading to Philadelphia beginning on Monday, June 6, the transportation company announced on Friday. The Thruway bus service will connect the Berks and Montgomery County suburbs to the rest of Amtrak's regional and national network with two daily round trips. The bus will depart and arrive at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, and will utilize BARTA Transportation Center in Reading and the bus stop on Hanover St. across from the Charles W. Dickinson Transportation Center in Pottstown.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO