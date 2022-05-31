ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Restaurants Can’t Ignore TikTok Anymore

By Emma Orlow
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison Shapiro sat in a half-full dining room when she first ate at Nomad’s Skirt Steak on a rainy Monday last December. At the time, the clientele at the weeks-old restaurant felt corporate to her — there, in her estimates, because of the steakhouse’s proximity to Penn...

ny.eater.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Eric Adams Advises ‘Let Your Haters Be Your Waiters’ in His Latest Restaurant Worker Snub

Mayor Eric Adams has once again snubbed restaurant workers. During his speech this week to the Queens College 2022 graduating class, Adams advised: “Let your haters be your waiters when you sit down at the table of success.” Apparently, Gawker reports, this is a phrase Adams has been using since at least 2015. In one interview Adams gave in 2021 to the New York Times, the quote was expanded to state: “turn your haters into your waiters” and “give them a 15 percent tip.”
RESTAURANTS
Eater

8 Tongue-Tingling Hunan Restaurants in NYC

Fiery servings of mapo tofu, beef tendon swimming in chile oil, and peanut-y kung pao chicken can be found in nearly every neighborhood these days as Sichuan has gradually become NYC’s most popular Chinese cuisine. But for diners craving a wallop of heat, it should not be forgotten that Hunan cuisine is even hotter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Eater

LA’s Most Exciting Pop-Up Is a Nigerian Tasting Menu in Hollywood

A suitcase arrives in Los Angeles every month from Nigeria. Its contents include suya spice blend, dried hibiscus, shito paste, and other raw ingredients destined for chef Tolu Erogbogbo’s kitchen in Hollywood. Here, he and business partner David Olusoga run a West African pop-up called Ilé. The dinners are a deeply personal expression of the flavors Erogbogbo grew up with. “I want to know where I’m buying my spices from,” says Erogbogbo, who goes by Eros. He adds that everything he sources is sustainably farmed from local villages around his hometown, Lagos, a metropolis as expansive as Los Angeles and currently Africa’s second-most populous city. The chef admits that some of the ingredients could be sourced in Southern California, but after years spent traveling the world and cooking out of a suitcase, it’s not only how he’s used to doing things, it’s become part of his story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Public Relations#New York Restaurants#Nomad#Penn Station#Shake Shack#Sistersnacking#Skirt Steak#French
