Are Millennial Food Influencers Okay?

Given our love of dips at Eater, we were thrilled to find this recipe for crudites with romesco sauce in Please Wait to Be Tasted, the new cookbook from the team behind the beloved Hudson, New York, restaurant Lil’ Deb’s Oasis. A giant platter of romesco sauce fringed with raw vegetables is arguably the apotheosis of dip, and one that translates beautifully to outdoor entertaining. Here, as chefs and authors Carla Kaya Perez-Gallardo, Hannah Black, and Wheeler write, the classic Catalonian sauce is made with “pistachios, green bell peppers, and parsley to give it garden goddess qualities.” It’s perfect for this time of year, when vegetables are particularly bountiful. The Lil’ Deb’s team has plenty of suggestions for which ones to use, but the only rule of thumb is to go where inspiration takes you — so long as you take some care in preparing the crudites for presentation. Raw vegetables need love too, after all.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO