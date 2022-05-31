ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Moose tramples trail runner in Breckenridge

By The Summit Daily
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a female moose trampled a woman in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 26. Jacob Kay, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release that the woman was running...

Colorado Daily

YogaPod to open south Boulder studio

Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned yoga-studio chain born in Boulder, is opening its third location on Sunday at 633 S. Broadway. The south Boulder studio is in the former Yoga Loft space, which Nicole and Gerry Wienholt bought in April. “Owning the central Boulder Yoga Pod for the past 11 years,...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

‘A sense of permanence’: The Well Church in Boulder finds home on South Broadway

For more than a decade, The Well Church in Boulder held its Sunday services in an apartment, a middle school, a beer garden — whatever place it could find. After years of impermanence, the church is this year poised to move into a permanent location on South Broadway. It purchased and is renovating the former site of the South Broadway Church of the Nazarene.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

The Sounds of Summer: 2022 Boulder County concert guide

Bands on the Bricks – Complete with a beer garden, downtown Boulder’s long-standing concert series offers free shows every Wednesday from 5:30-9 p.m. on the 1300 Block of Pearl Street; boulderdowntown.com. Lineup: June 15 Hazel Miller & the Collective, June 22 Saritah, June 29 Chimbangle, July 6 Eagles tribute The Long Run, July 13 Titonic, July 20 The Coffis Brothers, July 27 Chain Station and Aug. 3 The Goonies.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Out Boulder County celebrating Pride with parades, dancing and more

Out Boulder County is reviving in-person Pride events this year, following more-distanced celebrations in 2020 and 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebrations will be featured across the county and have grown and expanded to spark new traditions, too. Starting Monday, the nonprofit will kick off a series of...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

BioMed buys another Flatiron Park building, home to popular deli

Not satisfied with the 1 million-square-foot, 22-building portfolio it already owns in Flatiron Park, BioMed Realty LLC purchased another building, 2100 Central Ave., home to The Deli, a lunchtime staple for workers in the business park — this month for $17 million. The seller, Boulder County real estate records...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Summer ushers in a not-to-be-missed soundtrack for Boulder County

Can you hear it? Summer is ushering in a soundtrack not to be missed. From free concert series to ticketed nights at cherished venues, there is a never-ending supply of opportunities to dance with abandon to rock, jazz, hip hop, bluegrass and more. Longtime Boulder musician Adam Perry is here...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Boulder taking community votes to help name Ralphie VI

Nearly three years after the previous Ralphie retired, leaving a new bison to take her place as the school’s mascot, CU Boulder is asking the Boulder community to vote on a name for Ralphie VI, the latest successor. It’s the first time the school has sought community input on the mascot’s name since the original Ralphie made her debut 55 years ago.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder to distribute small business grants through ARPA funding

Small businesses in Boulder will be able to receive grants from $500,000 in funds set aside from the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants from the city are set to be distributed in July and cater to small businesses, with one program directed at child care businesses specifically. Grants will...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder Public Library hosts summer reading program

Boulder Public Library’s Summer of Discovery annual reading and activities challenge is back for the sixth year. The program runs through July 31 and features programs for all ages and prizes for achieving reading goals. This year, the community reading goal is two million minutes. To participate, in English or Spanish, use the Beanstack app to register or visit an open library location to get a log to track reading minutes.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Community Editorial Board: Boulder gun laws

Members of our Community Editorial Board, a group of community residents who are engaged with and passionate about local issues, respond to the following question: Boulder and other Boulder County municipalities are considering creating gun safety measures. Your take?. Military grade firepower should be kept under lock and key at...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Jeremy Mack Jr. ready to get rolling with CU Buffs

Born and raised in Mississippi, Jeremy Mack Jr. had some mixed emotions last week as he packed his bags. “It’s kind of bittersweet because I’m in Mississippi, so I’m going across the country and I’m leaving,” he said. While Mack is venturing away from his...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Home insurance comes up short; violence at abortion clinics; city is like a bad neighbor

Rob Scott: Marshall Fire: Shortcomings of home insurance. Christine Maguire’s May 25 guest opinion (“Insurance takeaways for homeowners”) did an excellent job of portraying the scope of the underinsurance problem most of us have as we attempt to rebuild from losing everything in the Marshal Fire. 92% of those of us who lost our homes are not fully insured.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Report: Cost of living, affordable housing, climate change among Boulder County’s chief concerns

In terms of the issues facing Coloradans, Boulder County is primarily concerned about the cost of living, affordable housing, climate change and growth and development. And its concerns mirror the rest of the state, according to the results of the most recent annual Colorado Health Foundation pulse poll, which is conducted by FM3 Research and New Bridge Strategy. This year, 2,985 Coloradans — 121 of whom reside in Boulder County — participated in the survey.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Driver in fatal crash, police chase facing possible murder charge

The woman accused of causing a fatal crash on South Boulder Road, stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a chase through Boulder is facing a possible murder charge. Amanda Garcia, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder – extreme indifference, vehicular homicide- reckless, vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular assault – reckless, vehicular assault – DUI, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of fatal crash, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to Boulder County Jail records.
BOULDER, CO

