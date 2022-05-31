Curtis B. Bowen

Edward Raymond Theroux, 83, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after battling health conditions. Edward or Eddy (which he was fondly called) was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on July 27, 1938. He was the son of the late Edward T. Theroux and Fanalienne (Lillian) A. (Savoie) Theroux, and the father of the late Scott E. Theroux. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deanna M. Theroux, his sister Janette (Theroux) Groves, his children Wendy A. (Theroux) Barnes, Gail M. (Theroux) Marshall, Todd M. Theroux, and Chet A. Theroux, and stepdaughters Debra A Nadeau and Donna M. Apicella. He will fondly be remembered by his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO