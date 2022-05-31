ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Curtis B. Bowen

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 4 days ago

Dunnellon, Florida – Curtis B. Bowen, 84 years old, passed away Monday May 9th, 2022 following a long illness. He was born and raised in the Kansas City, MO area. His parents, Curtis Bowen Sr. and Ruby Christeson Bowen preceded him in death as well as did his son, Ted Bowen...

