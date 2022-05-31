ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gauff beats Stephens to reach 1st career Grand Slam semifinal

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican teenager Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens. The 18-year-old Gauff will next face another...

ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova with insane French Open feat

18-year-old Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis world, advancing to the French Open final after her defeat of Martina Trevisan in straight sets on Thursday. With the win, Gauff not only announced her presence to the WTA as a legitimate contender, but she also joined the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in select history by reaching the final at Roland Garros, per ESPN.
Coco Gauff
Philippe Chatrier
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
Upworthy

Billie Jean King’s ex-husband will no longer get credit for her wins as Wimbledon drops 'Mrs' title

Wimbledon is ditching the practice of using the honorifics “Miss” and “Mrs.” for women winners. The women's winners board will now be similar to that of the men's board and this will mean Larry King won't get any more credit for Billie Jean King’s wins. The tennis legend had her name listed as "Mrs. L.W. King" on the winners' board reflecting her marriage to Larry King, an American attorney and real estate broker between the years 1965 and 1987. That will no longer be the case. Billie Jean King will now be recorded as "B.J. King" on the women's winners' board. Although Wimbledon dropped the archaic practice of referring to women by their titles three years ago, the winners' board still continued to reflect winners by their honorifics. Wimbledon is now pushing for more equality, with the latest move reported by The Times. “Terrific to see Wimbledon making this important change,” tweeted King.
AFP

Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title

Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory. Swiatek, only the 10th woman to win multiple French Opens in the Open era, lost just one set in the tournament -- against China's Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.
AFP

Bigger issues than tennis on Gauff's mind in Paris

They were just four words written in haste on a TV camera, but Coco Gauff has already left a lasting impression on the French Open regardless of whether or not she wins a maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday. On Saturday, she faces world number one Iga Swiatek for the French Open title where she will be the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.
The Independent

French Open 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek wins after Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic

Follow all the action from Day 11 at the French Open as the quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros. The tennis world is still recovering from an epic late-night contest between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic yesterday as the Spaniard triumphed in four sets over his great rival. A marathon match finished at 1.15am local time as Nadal ground out a pulsating 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) win over the defending champion as the prospect of a record-extending 22nd men’s grand slam title moves closer to reality. He will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals after the German halted the...
CBS Sports

2022 French Open women's final: Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff to win second career Grand Slam title

The 2022 French Open women's final represented a moment for the sport that could be called a changing of the guard. While Iga Swiatek entered the final with a Grand Slam title in her trophy case already -- and on a 34-match winning streak -- the 21-year-old is still just coming into her own as one of the world's great players. She staked a dominant claim to that as she cruised to victory over Coco Gauff with a 6-1, 6-3 win in the final at Roland Garros in a match where she was almost never seriously challenged.
The Associated Press

King: French Open should have more women’s night matches

PARIS (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King thinks the French Open should have scheduled more women’s matches for the Grand Slam tournament’s high-attention night sessions — both out of fairness and because that’s the best way to bring more attention to the players.
