Wimbledon is ditching the practice of using the honorifics “Miss” and “Mrs.” for women winners. The women's winners board will now be similar to that of the men's board and this will mean Larry King won't get any more credit for Billie Jean King’s wins. The tennis legend had her name listed as "Mrs. L.W. King" on the winners' board reflecting her marriage to Larry King, an American attorney and real estate broker between the years 1965 and 1987. That will no longer be the case. Billie Jean King will now be recorded as "B.J. King" on the women's winners' board. Although Wimbledon dropped the archaic practice of referring to women by their titles three years ago, the winners' board still continued to reflect winners by their honorifics. Wimbledon is now pushing for more equality, with the latest move reported by The Times. “Terrific to see Wimbledon making this important change,” tweeted King.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO