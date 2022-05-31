The Elk Fire, a vegetation fire that began in Yucca Valley on Thursday, is now 100% contained, according to information released by Joshua Tree National Park on Tuesday.

The fire burned 431 acres, including 170 within the park. This week, crews will continue to patrol the area to try to ensure that no hot spots flare up, a park official wrote. Crews also will work on rehabilitation of the burned area to ensure it has the great chance to rebound and flooding is limited during rain events.

The park's release notes that wildfire is not a natural part of desert ecosystems but that the presence of invasive plants such as cheatgrass and red broom makes it easier to fires to spread quickly to larger plants.

The fire began burning Thursday afternoon on Elk Trail near San Andreas Road on the southeast side of Yucca Valley. It eventually moved into a remote area with difficult access and eventually into the park. Although at one point, several structures were threatened, none were damaged. On Friday, two 18-year-olds that were camping in the area were arrested for starting the fire .

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Elk Fire near Yucca Valley now 100% contained after spreading to over 400 acres