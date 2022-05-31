ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Watch: Coyote enters California home through dog door

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jennifer McGraw
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilr5M_0fvltJKk00

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. ( KTLA ) – A California family hosted an unexpected visitor that entered using their dog door: a coyote.

“The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?” said homeowner Julie Levine.

Levine said the family only knew of the coyote’s entrance after checking their cameras.

WATCH: Colorado home struck by lightning on camera

“They’re definitely very brazen, I mean, to go inside the house like they belong there. … We know they can scale fences, but we just didn’t think that they would go through the dog door itself and be in the house,” Levine said.

The intrusion at the Levine home happened just days after a coyote is believed to have attacked another family’s dog in the same neighborhood.

“The son found it when it happened and pulled the dog out of its mouth,” Levine said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Coyote, CA
City
Woodland Hills, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Nexstar Media Inc
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermonters soak up sun on Memorial Day

Vermonter’s soaked up the sun on Memorial Day on Monday. From swimming, barbequing to camping, people enjoyed their time at North Beach in Burlington. “It’s beautiful out here,” says Michael Carson. “It’s been a nice couple of days. The water has been cold but it’s nice to see the people and the sun.” “Just relaxing […]
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
MyChamplainValley.com

New York lawmakers approve new gun measures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the same day the alleged Buffalo shooter pleaded not guilty to gunning down 10 people inside a supermarket last month, the New York Legislature responded by passing sweeping new gun legislation.  “We have done a lot. On a national level, they are talking about the things we’ve already done,” state […]
POLITICS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy