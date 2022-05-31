ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bednar 'f***ing' excited for win over Dodgers

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qdds9_0fvltGgZ00

The “Mars Missile”, the “Renegade” whatever you want to call him, David Bednar is excited…really f*****g excited.

Even though the Pirates closer blew a one-run lead, with the Dodgers getting two in the 8 th , taking a 5-4 lead, the Pirates were able to get the lead back in the 9 th with Bednar able to close the door in the 9 th , striking out Will Smith for the final out.

After the game on AT&T Sportsnet’s Robby Incmikoski talked to Bednar who said, “f***ing exciting man…sorry, exciting, what a game, they battled back and picked me up and to get that one is huge.”

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

Even though Bednar did give up the lead, He still has a 1.38 ERA over 26 innings pitched. He’s given up 16 hits and five runs with 35 strike outs, five walks and has a 0.808 WHIP.

On Monday, Bednar threw a career high 50 pitches pitching the 8 th and 9 th innings, 35 of those strikes and earned the win.

The Pirates have beat the 33-15, NL West leading Dodgers three out of four games this season.

They have two more against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Pirates complete sweep of the Dodgers

For the first time since September 2000, the Pirates sweep the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Bryan Reynolds two-run home run and throw at the plate to cut down the tying run was the difference. The Dodgers hadn’t been swept at home since 2018 before today
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
93.7 The Fan

Pirates host post game drone light show

Everyone around town knows of a firework show after a Pittsburgh Pirates game, but there may be something new on the horizon for postgame shows. After the 8-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Pirates ended the night with a light-up drone show.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy