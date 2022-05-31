Bednar 'f***ing' excited for win over Dodgers

The “Mars Missile”, the “Renegade” whatever you want to call him, David Bednar is excited…really f*****g excited.

Even though the Pirates closer blew a one-run lead, with the Dodgers getting two in the 8 th , taking a 5-4 lead, the Pirates were able to get the lead back in the 9 th with Bednar able to close the door in the 9 th , striking out Will Smith for the final out.

After the game on AT&T Sportsnet’s Robby Incmikoski talked to Bednar who said, “f***ing exciting man…sorry, exciting, what a game, they battled back and picked me up and to get that one is huge.”

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

Even though Bednar did give up the lead, He still has a 1.38 ERA over 26 innings pitched. He’s given up 16 hits and five runs with 35 strike outs, five walks and has a 0.808 WHIP.

On Monday, Bednar threw a career high 50 pitches pitching the 8 th and 9 th innings, 35 of those strikes and earned the win.

The Pirates have beat the 33-15, NL West leading Dodgers three out of four games this season.

They have two more against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday.