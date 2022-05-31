ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cooper responds to Lt. Gov. Robinson speech, calls it ‘dangerous’

By Emily Mikkelsen, Kathryn Hubbard
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Robinson’s speech occurred last month.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper (D) responded Tuesday to a Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speech and called it “dangerous.”

In a tweet , Cooper posted a clip of Robinson’s speech, where the Republican threatens to use his AR-15s in case “the government gets too big for its britches.”

He made the comments earlier this month at a church.

“This is dangerous and not who we are as patriotic North Carolinians,” Cooper tweeted. “An elected official sworn to uphold the constitution advocating violent overthrow of our govt puts our safety at risk.”

Cooper’s tweet comes after Robinson spoke at the NRA convention in Houston over the weekend, days after the Uvalde mass shooting.

In his speech, Robinson also said he would not go “down without swinging” in fighting against gun control.

He said proponents want to “disarm” Americans, accusing federal lawmakers supporting gun control of wanting to leave “patriotic citizens of this nation unarmed and defenseless.”

“We are not going to go off into that good night, without standing up for our rights.”

Robinson is a board member for the NRA, and the NRA has embraced his championing of guns since before his political career even properly began, with Robinson’s viral remarks at a Greensboro City Council meeting put into an NRA commercial .

On May 25, Cooper posted a video calling for updated, stricter laws on gun ownership.

Comments / 4

Alan Bentley
4d ago

so cooper thinks we should lay down and let the government take our constitutional rights away , one is the right to bare arms. what Robinson was saying is the government tries to take our guns , he will fight to preserve Americans rights. Do you remember fighting for our independence from England, taxation without representation, it was a bloody war with many lives lost , because it was something they believed was worth fighting for.

Reply
4
Alan Bentley
4d ago

Governor cooper would sell North Carolinians out just to be looked favorably on by democrat leaders in Washington.

Reply
3
Art Burleson
4d ago

dangerous is a government trying to control its people and taking away their rights to protect life and property.

Reply
3
CBS 17

Medical pot bill resurfaces in NC Senate, heading to floor

The measure, which now heads to the Senate floor for the first of two required votes Thursday, would allow patients with at least one of the more than a dozen “debilitating medical conditions” to purchase and use marijuana with their physician’s formal approval. Those conditions would include cancer, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.
U.S. POLITICS
miamistandard.news

North Carolina Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill

The North Carolina Senate on Thursday gave initial approval to a bill to legalize medical marijuana. Just one day after clearing a key Senate committee that is chaired by the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bill Rabon (R), the legislation passed the full chamber on second reading in a 35-10 vote. The NC Compassionate Care Act previously advanced through three separate panels last year.
