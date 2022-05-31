ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Jayson Tatum Said About Kobe Bryant After Game 7

Jayson Tatum spoke about the late (Los Angeles Lakers legend) Kobe Bryant after the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The Celtics will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics clinched a spot in the NBA Finals when they beat the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, Jayson Tatum met with the media and spoke about the late Kobe Bryant.

"That was my idol," Tatum said of Bryant after Game 7. "Today, before I took my nap, I do it sometimes, I was watching some film and some moments from him and his career."

The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in Tatum's career.

They will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and Game 1 will be on Thursday night in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are headed to their sixth trip to the Finals in just eight seasons, while the Celtics have not been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they lost to Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

