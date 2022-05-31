ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

What you need to know about the MotoAmerica Superbike doubleheader weekend at Road America

By Dave Kallmann, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFeis_0fvlt0eC00

The busiest stretch of the Road America schedule opens this weekend with racing of the two-wheeled variety, typically some of the most intensely competitive of the season on the 4-mile, 14-turn course just outside Elkhart Lake in rural Sheboygan County.

MotoAmerica is on track beginning Friday with 11 races in seven classes spread over Saturday and Sunday.

What is MotoAmerica?

Since 2015, MotoAmerica has promoted road racing sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association and Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme. Among those involved in the organization are Wayne Rainey, a three-time 500cc Grand Prix world champion and two-time AMA Superbike champion.

The top class is Superbike, which features purpose-built bikes capable of speeds of about 190 mph.

More: 'Motorcycles saved my life': Here's why a Navy vet turned pro racer is walking from Michigan to Elkhart Lake to compete

What is Road America all about?

One of the premier road courses in world, Road America sits on 640 acres of rolling terrain, with the track running through forestland and open space. Although much less widely known, Road America is to the racing world what Blackwolf Run, 16 miles away, is to golf.

The main entrance is off Highway 67, less than 5 miles north of downtown Plymouth and 3 miles southeast of Elkhart Lake.

More: Five fun facts about Elkhart Lake's Road America, Wisconsin's IndyCar and NASCAR racetrack

How much do tickets cost?

Admission is $20 Friday, $45 each Saturday and Sunday, or $80 for the weekend. Anyone 16 and under gets in for free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at the gate.

In general, what is the schedule?

Practice and qualifying are all day Friday. Qualifying continues Saturday morning, with races beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning has four warmups and one qualifying session, and racing runs from noon to about 3:30 p.m. The top classes race Saturday and again Sunday.

What else is going on at the track?

Saturday includes Vintage MotoFest with a ride-in bike show and competition, craft beer tasting, live bands, and stunt shows.

How can I watch on television or via streaming?

You can watch live streaming of all practice sessions, qualifying races in all classes on the web, Roku and AppleTV or on your Andriod or Apple device for $12.99 for one weekend or $109.99 for the season. Go to motoamericaliveplus.com for information.

MAVTV is scheduled to show the Supersport races at 2:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fox Sports 2 is scheduled to carry the Superbike races at 6 p.m. each day, as well as the King of the Baggers race at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Who are the riders to watch?

Through six races over three weekends in the premier Superbike class, 2021 champion Jake Gagne (Yamaha) seems to have his work cut out trying to defend against newcomer Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), a two-time winner in MotoGP. Petrucci won the first three races, including a sweep at the Circuit of the Americas, and Gagne the next three, including a sweep May 22-23 at Virginia International Raceway. They split at Road Atlanta. Gagne won both rounds last year at Road America. Then there’s steady Mathew Scholtz, who has finished second five times.

Supersport is part Superbike reunion, with Josh Herrin having won three times and Josh Hayes once, and part steppingstone, with Rocco Landers, who dominated the junior categories, reaching the podium twice already in his rookie season.

A class that found great popularity in its first season last year was King of the Baggers, in which riders are on race-prepared full-sized touring motorcycles from Indian and Harley-Davidson, rather than sport bikes. Each of the three rounds this season has had a different winner, with Tyler O’Hara (Daytona 1), Jeremy McWilliams (Daytona 2) and Kyle Wyman (VIR).

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What you need to know about the MotoAmerica Superbike doubleheader weekend at Road America

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Business Journal

Camp Bar to replace Rupena's at Wisconsin State Fair. What to expect from both businesses.

For 49 years, Rupena's has been a staple at the Wisconsin State Fair, holding the intersection of Central Avenue and Center Street in the heart of the fairgrounds. Fairgoers were accustomed to a variety of popular menu items, perhaps most notably the Rupena's Hungarian sandwich. 2021 was the last year for the grocery store, which still maintains its location at 7641 Beloit Road, but the Central Mall building will soon feature another Milwaukee favorite, Camp Bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Check Out These Local Water Ski Teams

The team will perform 15 shows this season on select Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Okauchee Lake and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Fowler Park. They will also participate in additional road shows and tournaments throughout the summer. Their final show of the year will be September 1. 2. Muskego...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

June 3, 2022 – Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to...
HARTFORD, WI
TMJ4 News

The coolest car was made in Milwaukee

One of the coolest cars ever assembled was made in Milwaukee. The car is called the Excalibur. It has a distinct look that exudes luxurious vibes. What's more, one of the main designers of the car and lead mechanic for the Excalibur racing team was a woman, Alice Preston.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
County
Sheboygan County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
Elkhart Lake, WI
Sports
Sheboygan County, WI
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs travels to MJ’s in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the motor’s humming and the guitar’s strumming, then it must be Wheel Wednesdays at MJ’s Supper Club. Nestled on a picturesque spot along highway MM in Hortonville, this supper club serves up a mountain of your favorites but also started a liver and onions special at the request of the uncle of head chef Isaac Solbert.
HORTONVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-43 in Green Bay cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the crash on I-43 for traffic heading north in the City of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane has reopened. HAPPENING NOW: Crash on I-43 NB closes...
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Climate Change May Be Impacting Wisconsin's Walleye

(Bob Hague, WRN) A new report suggests climate change is impacting Wisconsin’s signature game fish and anglers may need to get hooked on other species. Zach Feiner is a research scientist at the UW–Madison Center for Limnology, and lead author on the walleye report. “Walleye are a cold water species, so they prefer lakes with cool temperatures or lakes that have areas of cold water that they can stay in.”
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Herrin
Person
Wayne Rainey
Person
Jeremy Mcwilliams
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road America#Road Racing#Bike#Sport Bikes#Road Atlanta#Superbike#Navy#Indycar
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc Lake home sells for $6.7M

OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Unique style. Beautiful views. Pristine waters. The attributes of a lake home at 4475 Sawyer Road in Oconomowoc Lake got one Oconomowoc couple so excited that they bought the home for $6.7 million before it even went on the market. Jon Spheeris, owner of Coldwell Banker...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy