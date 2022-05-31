Would Deandre Ayton be a good fit for the Mavs?

DALLAS (105.3) - After the Mavericks were destroyed on the glass throughout their 2022 playoff run, it's obvious that the team needs to shore up the center position this offseason.

One of the biggest names out there in free agency is Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton. However, it would be very difficult for Dallas to get their hands on him due to their salary cap situation, and due to Ayton being a restricted free agent, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained recently.

With all that being said, is Ayton even a good fit for Luka Doncic and this Mavs roster? Shan and Bobby discussed that topic on Tuesday's show on 105.3 The Fan.