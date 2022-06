ROCKY MOUNT – Velma Lee Lynch Capps, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born on January 4, 1926, at her grandparent’s farm along the Nottoway River in Purdy, VA. Velma was the daughter of the late of Jack Mendon Lynch and Davis Rook Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jerry J. Capps.

