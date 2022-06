SAN ANTONIO – A man who checked into an Airbnb with his mother has been charged with killing her, according to San Antonio police. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Fabian Andres Aranda Rodriguez, 31, stabbed Maritza Rodriguez, 68, early Monday at the home in the 5800 block of Clipper Port, not far from Randolph Boulevard and South Weidner Road on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO