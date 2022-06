The Fort Miles Historical Association will hold a D-Day memorial program at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 5. Docent Ed Paterline will give an overview of D-Day. The Rev. Carol Flett will present Finding Faith on the Battlefield, a special discussion of the U.S. Chaplain Corps featuring a chaplain’s kit actually carried ashore during the D-Day attack in 1944. Finally, the Fort Miles Historical Association will honor Delawareans killed during D-Day with a bell-tolling ceremony. The museum will also be open with free admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cape Henlopen State Park entrance fees are in effect. For more information, go to fortmilesha.org.

