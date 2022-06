Cousins get together at Evanston’s outdoor party in Mason Park, on Church Street near Florence Avenue. The city provided free food and ice cream, set up inflatable obstacle courses, hosted bingo and showed a movie at the First Friday event. The party will be return to the park on July 1 and August 5. Clockwise from top left are Saundra Milner, Bennie Stinnette, Alicia Finley, Damien Finley Jr., Demi Finley and Anthony Milner Jr. “It’s good for the kids to be out with their friends,” said Saundra. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO