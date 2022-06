People usually think I'm crazy when I say I actually enjoy my weekly visits to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center on the Route 24 Rehoboth Health Campus. I’m a tough grader, but the team at Beebe gets an A+ from me. The staff there are so exceptionally caring and kind! They make you feel welcomed and genuinely cared for. They make you smile and laugh, and lift your spirits. Despite seeing pain and sadness in many patients, they always project a hopeful, happy attitude.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO