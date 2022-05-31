ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

LCC baseball silenced in elimination game, ousted from NJCAA Division II World Series

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

After scoring a combined 21 runs in its first two games of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series, the Lansing Community College baseball team's bats went cold Monday, ending the Stars' run at a national title.

LCC was limited to just seven hits, two of them coming from third baseman Hunter Lay, in a 7-0 loss to Florida State College at Jacksonville in an elimination game in Enid, Oklahoma.

Lukas Brewer suffered the loss. He allowed eight hits and five runs, three of them earned, in two innings.

The Stars, who finish their season 44-11, finished with a 1-2 record in the double-elimination tournament. Late Monday, they lost to top-seeded Pearl River CC (Poplarville, Mississippi), 17-8, in a game that went well past midnight.

In that game, the Stars led 1-0 after an inning and it was tied at 3 after three innings, but Pearl River scored three in the fourth, four in the fifth and seven in the sixth to put away the fifth-seeded Stars.

Payton Mazzola led LCC with two hits, including a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Chris Hege also had two hits and scored three times. Blake McRae, Robert Cavin and Ham all had a hit apiece for the Stars.

Elijah Stark (Holt) took the loss in relief, allowing five runs on five hits in 2/3 of an inning.

On Saturday, LCC defeated Frederick CC (Maryland), 13-2, in its first game of the tournament.

First-Game Win: LCC baseball routs Frederick in NJCAA Division II World Series opener

How They Got There: LCC baseball coach's Zen-like approach pays off as Stars head to NJCAA World Series

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LCC baseball silenced in elimination game, ousted from NJCAA Division II World Series

The Oregonian

Oregon baseball opens NCAA Regional play against Michigan

Oregon is hoping its journey in the Louisville Regional of the NCAA Tournament lasts longer than its Pac-12 tournament trip. The Ducks (35-23) are coming off losses to Arizona and Arizona State in the conference tournament, but Mark Wasikowski felt his club played well in those defeats and enters their opening game with Michigan (32-26) tonight (4 p.m., ESPNU) at Patterson Stadium well rested.
LOUISVILLE, KY
jtv.tv

Dramatic Putts Key Steve Maddalena’s GAM Senior Match Play Victory

Steve Maddalena sends the winning 50-foot shot at No. 18 on its way. Courtesy Greg Johnson, Golf Association of Michigan. (June 3, 2022 9:22 PM) Jackson’s Steve Maddalena won the GAM Senior Match Play Championship presented by Sullivan Golf Travel with long dramatic birdie putts on the final two holes at Muskegon Country Club Friday.
JACKSON, MI
The Saginaw News

CMU basketball team welcomes another Majerle to its roster

The Central Michigan University men’s basketball team received a legacy letter of intent Thursday, bringing the son of one of its favorite sons back to Mount Pleasant. Max Majerle, a 6-foot-4 guard and son of CMU legend Dan Majerle, made his commitment official Thursday, signing to play basketball for the Chippewas.
WLNS

Former Spartan rejoins basketball team as assistant coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Spartan basketball player is returning to the Breslin Center – but this time, he’ll be on the sidelines – not the court. That’s after men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo named Thomas Kelley the next assistant coach. “It’s always been a thrill for me when I can bring a […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

One player from each team Big Ten team that we’d want at Michigan

The champions of the Big Ten reside in Ann Arbor for the first time in a long time. Doesn’t that feel nice to say?. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t players from around the conference that catch our eye as high quality talent. The Big Ten boasts some of the most successful and historic programs in college football, and they all bring in top recruiting classes in the country. In a true “What If?” scenario, let’s evaluate opponents who we would love to see don the Maize and Blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Diamond Classic Final Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The championship game in the 60th Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament is set for 7pm Monday at Kircher Municipal Park. St. Johns meets DeWitt. St. Johns has a 27-4 season record and will play in its third title game, looking for its first title. DeWitt has won previously. Both teams won semi-finals Wednesday, St. Johns 9-2 over Mason and DeWitt 3-0 over Portland.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Now With Michigan Basketball?

As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

5 early bold predictions for Michigan football in 2022

The Michigan football program looks to build off a breakthrough season under Jim Harbaugh. Even if the Michigan football team pulls back a tad in 2022, the Wolverines look to be here to stay under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While he did play flirt with the Minnesota Vikings, the former...
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc25news.com

Shooting near Hope College in Holland, Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich - UPDATE: Lockdown ha been lifted. According to Hope College's Twitter account a shooting has occurred near the University. The College says the shooting occurred near 16th and College. The suspect is not in custody. The NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, WOOD-TV is reporting two people have been...
HOLLAND, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Right to Life of Michigan endorses Tudor Dixon in GOP governor's race

Mackinac Island — Right to Life of Michigan, the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, is endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The endorsement was another sign of momentum for Dixon, who's recently received the backing of west Michigan's powerful DeVos family.
MICHIGAN STATE
metroparent.com

Best High Schools in Michigan? US News & World Report Weighs In

Three Michigan high schools are among the top 100 in the country, according to the new 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings — with City High Middle School in Grand Rapids rated as No. 18. The other top local schools were International Academy of Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
