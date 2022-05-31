After scoring a combined 21 runs in its first two games of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series, the Lansing Community College baseball team's bats went cold Monday, ending the Stars' run at a national title.

LCC was limited to just seven hits, two of them coming from third baseman Hunter Lay, in a 7-0 loss to Florida State College at Jacksonville in an elimination game in Enid, Oklahoma.

Lukas Brewer suffered the loss. He allowed eight hits and five runs, three of them earned, in two innings.

The Stars, who finish their season 44-11, finished with a 1-2 record in the double-elimination tournament. Late Monday, they lost to top-seeded Pearl River CC (Poplarville, Mississippi), 17-8, in a game that went well past midnight.

In that game, the Stars led 1-0 after an inning and it was tied at 3 after three innings, but Pearl River scored three in the fourth, four in the fifth and seven in the sixth to put away the fifth-seeded Stars.

Payton Mazzola led LCC with two hits, including a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Chris Hege also had two hits and scored three times. Blake McRae, Robert Cavin and Ham all had a hit apiece for the Stars.

Elijah Stark (Holt) took the loss in relief, allowing five runs on five hits in 2/3 of an inning.

On Saturday, LCC defeated Frederick CC (Maryland), 13-2, in its first game of the tournament.

First-Game Win: LCC baseball routs Frederick in NJCAA Division II World Series opener

How They Got There: LCC baseball coach's Zen-like approach pays off as Stars head to NJCAA World Series

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LCC baseball silenced in elimination game, ousted from NJCAA Division II World Series