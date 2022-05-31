ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

64-year-old man killed after 2-vehicle crash in Shelby County on Memorial Day

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
A 64-year-old man from Florida died after a two-vehicle crash Monday at an intersection in Shelby County, law enforcement officials said.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Old State Road 252 and State Road 9. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said the 64-year-old was a passenger inside a Buick. An early investigation indicates the driver of the Buick did not stop at a stop sign and was struck by a minivan heading south, officials said.

The sheriff's office identified the man killed as Robert Gladfelter, of Orlando, Florida.

The driver of the Buick was flown via helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital. Shelbyville medics took the injured driver of the minivan to Major Hospital.

Their conditions have not been announced.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

