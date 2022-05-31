ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer raves about Igor Shesterkin's 'legacy game' in game seven win

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
After game four of the Rangers’ loss to the Penguins in round one, head coach Gerard Gallant fielded questions regarding Igor Shesterkin’s leash heading into a must-win game five, something that seemed unfathomable just a week ago.

But the Hart and Vezina Trophy finalist had just been pulled in two straight games in Pittsburgh, as the young goalie struggled in his early playoff career.

Fast forward two more weeks, and Shesterkin just turned in another game seven for the ages, logging 37 saves on Monday night to help New York claim a winner-take-all game on the road where no visiting team had won yet this postseason.

“Igor Shesterkin had a game seven legacy game,” Boomer said during Tuesday’s show. “That’s a legacy game. That’s a Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Richter legacy type game.”

Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in game seven against the Penguins, and was just as heroic on Monday in Raleigh, showing previously worried fans why Gallant was so certain about sticking with Shesterkin when the Rangers faced a 3-1 deficit leaving Pittsburgh in the first round.

While New York built a quick 2-0 lead in game seven, Shesterkin was left handling a flurry of chances from the Hurricanes, who were battling to keep their season alive. But Shesterkin answered the challenge, showing why he was one of the best netminders in the league this season.

“He made a couple unbelievable saves early in the game to keep the team in the game and frustrate the opponent,” Boomer said.

