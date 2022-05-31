ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices over Memorial Day weekend the highest on record

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Gas prices over the Memorial Day holiday were more than $1.71 higher than they were the year before.

With average prices at $4.57 a gallon, Floridians were paying the highest at the pump over the holiday on record, according to the weekly briefing issued Tuesday from the AAA-The Auto Club Group.

This year’s average price is well above the previous Memorial Day record of $3.98 set in 2008. The average cost to fill a 15-gallon tank is $68.

AAA officials said Friday U.S. crude oil prices closed at $115.07 a barrel. Gasoline is refined from crude oil, making its market price a major factor of cost passed on to motorists.

“Tightness in the global fuel market has kept a high floor on fuel prices. The price of oil traded higher overnight after the European Union announced a partial ban on Russian oil imports,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in his weekly briefing. “The region, which is historically reliant on Russian oil and gas, will now have to find alternative suppliers, in what is already an extremely tight fuel market. The longer oil prices remain elevated, the longer American drivers will endure this unprecedented pain at the pump."

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.71), Naples ($4.61), Fort Lauderdale ($4.60)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.36), Pensacola ($4.38), Panama City ($4.40)
  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gas prices over Memorial Day weekend the highest on record

