Report: Body of missing boater found in Bayou Chevreuil

The body of a Thibodaux man was recovered from the water in St. John Baptist Parish on Sunday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, rescue crews found the body of Christopher Martin, 52, in Bayou Chevreuil in South Vacherie, Louisiana around 1:00 p.m. after reports of a missing boater in the area. It is reported that the man jumped the boat while it was moving at a slow speed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped in the search for the missing boater. The reason for the man-over-board is still under investigation.