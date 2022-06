• Tom McCormick is looking to boldly go where no Rhode Island native golfer has gone since 2011. A member of Kirkbrae Country Club who hails from Warwick, McCormick will be busy next Monday in his quest to make it through the last leg of qualifying for this year’s U.S. Open – set in our own backyard at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Thirty-six holes spread over two courses located in Purchase, N.Y. stand between McCormick and becoming the first Ocean Stater to tee it up at a U.S. Open since Cumberland native Brad Adamonis received a bid to Congressional Country Club in Maryland 11 years ago.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO