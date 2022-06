A message in a bottle that was launched from Hatteras village in early April was found on Wednesday more than 700 miles away, near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. “On April 7, my youngest son and I tried to throw a message in a bottle into the ocean in Hatteras village,” said Philip Wise, a visitor from Virginia. “We tried all day, but the Atlantic kept sending it back to the shore. Later on that evening, we threw the bottle into the water at Hatteras Landing Marina.”

HATTERAS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO