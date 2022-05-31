ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Bill Price II, 79; service June 9

 4 days ago

Bill Price II (79) of Pine Knoll Shores, NC, son of the late Bill and Helen (Baker) Price of Burlington, NC, passed away at Carteret Health Care on May 25, 2022, with family by his side. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of fifty-seven years...

Ronnie Eubanks, 72; service June 11

Ronnie Gray Eubanks, 72, of Henderson, NC, fell asleep in death Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. Ronnie was retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and NCSU, Raleigh, where he managed the lock shop. Ronnie had many interests and enjoyed his retirement traveling, hiking, camping, learning new things, caring for his cats and dogs and spending time with his family.
HENDERSON, NC
Joseph McCreary, 52; service June 7

Joseph E. McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill. Joe was a dedicated and beloved Middle School Band Director in the Carteret County School system for 30 years. He joined Ann Street United Methodist Church in 1993 and became the Director of Music in 1999. Following his retirement from teaching, he took up bartending to fill his time and continue serving the community he loved. Until his illness, he found a passion in creating signature cocktails at 34 Degrees North Restaurant in Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
George Mason, 58; service June 6

George Mason, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. George Daniel Mason was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, April 22, 1964, to the late Herb and Donna (Lewis) Mason. Danny transitioned to a better place after battling progressive health issues May 31, 2022.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Georgia Bell, 87; service held

Georgia Robinson Bell, 87, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home. Georgia was born in Morehead City, NC to Milton and Armecia Robinson on April 2, 1935. A funeral service was held held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
NEWPORT, NC
Area Death Notices - May 30, 31 & June 1

Alfonso Martinez,49, of Havelock passed May 31, 2022 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. He is survived by his son, Alfonso Martinez and mother, Maria Pineiro. Elizabeth Hamilton, Beaufort. Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, town Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Davis Health & Wellness Center at...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Timothy Holland, 60; service June 5

Timothy “Timmy” Holland, 60, of Beaufort, died Monday, May 29, 2022, at home. A celebration of Timmy‘s life, A Simple Man, will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM at his Favorite Place, North River Shore, 286 Piver Rd, Beaufort, NC. Timmy, a lifetime resident...
BEAUFORT, NC
Elizabeth Hamilton, 87; service June 11

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on June 1, 2022, at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals. After retiring from Southeastern, she enjoyed volunteering at Repeat Performance in Lumberton.
BEAUFORT, NC
Tammy Wright, 61; service June 6

Tammy Jewel Wright, 61, of Otway, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at ECU Medical Center of Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery in Harkers Island with Pastor Dell Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday at Harker Island Pentecostal Holiness Church of Harkers Island.
BEAUFORT, NC
Michael Relyea, 79; incomplete

Rev. Michael J. Relyea, 79, of Beaufort, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Carteret Community College president’s list

Carteret Community College recently announced those named to the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The president’s list is composed of students who completed a minimum of 12 credit hours (nine for the summer semester) and did not receive any grade below an “A.”
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Wanted Onslow couple arrested on fraud charges

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville, on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Carteret County deputies investigating the case reported the couple fraudulently obtained an RV trailer valued at more than $30,000 from a local business in Newport by means of a fraudulent check scam.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Gloria Beach, 84; service June 8

Gloria G. Beach, 84, of Newport, originally of Lindenhurst, NY passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church of Havelock. Gloria spent much of the first half of her life in Ormond Beach, Florida where she raised her family. Later, she relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where she worked as a Geriatric CNA at Havasu Nursing Center for many years. During that time, one of her greatest honors came from holding the hand of her residents as they passed into the arms of Jesus. Most recently, she relocated to Newport, NC to spend her remaining years with her youngest grandchildren.
NEWPORT, NC
Joseph Purifoy, 37; incomplete

Joseph E. Purifoy, 37, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Home vacancies on the rise in North Carolina

More than 34,000 homes are vacant in the state, with more than 7,000 of those being in Charlotte. The increase is due to a lack of homes and rising prices.
Second Mebane co. to close operations this summer

Prescient in Hawfields area industrial park to close July 9; 83 to lose jobs. The Prescient Company has notified the state Department of Commerce that the company will close its facility at the North Carolina Commerce Park, in the Hawfields community between Mebane and Graham, and lay off 83 employees next month.
MEBANE, NC
Havelock Bypass project half complete, to open next year

Travelers will have a new alternative to using U.S. 70 through Havelock and will also have the option to avoid numerous traffic signals in the area beginning next year. Brad McMannen, Craven County resident engineer of the N.C. Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the $167.2 million Havelock Bypass project, which began fall 2019, is at 50% completion. Travelers are expected to access the road by November 2023.
HAVELOCK, NC

