Bill Price II, 79; service June 9

Gloria G. Beach, 84, of Newport, originally of Lindenhurst, NY passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church of Havelock. Gloria spent much of the first half of her life in Ormond Beach, Florida where she raised her family. Later, she relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where she worked as a Geriatric CNA at Havasu Nursing Center for many years. During that time, one of her greatest honors came from holding the hand of her residents as they passed into the arms of Jesus. Most recently, she relocated to Newport, NC to spend her remaining years with her youngest grandchildren.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO