Orange Beach, AL

Watch Phish Perform ‘Free’ At The Wharf Amphitheater: Pro-Shot Video

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhish unveiled professionally-shot video featuring the standout “Free” from The Wharf Amphitheater. The 11-minute version of the Billy Breathes classic closed out the quartet’s first set on Saturday, May 28 during Phish’s...

www.jambase.com

thepulsepensacola.com

Celebrate Juneteenth Kickoff at Gallery Night!

Featuring Grammy Nominated Mad Violinist, Ayoka African Drum, & More. On Friday, June 17, from 5pm-9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme will be “Juneteenth Kickoff!” As part of the “Journey to Juneteenth” celebration statewide, Gallery Night’s June event will highlight the federal holiday with special performances, art, and food.
gulfshores.com

Watch the Blue Angels Fly Over the Gulf Coast

From March through November, the Blue Angels perform at air shows across the country. On Sunday afternoons, it's not uncommon to see the Blues do a beach flyover as they return from their shows and head toward their home base in Pensacola. You can learn more about the Blue Angels and find their practice schedule and 2022 show information on our website.
PENSACOLA, FL
edmidentity.com

Stunning Performances Made Hangout Fest an Unforgettable Weekend

Hangout Fest made its comeback after a two-year hiatus with a stunning lineup for three days of sun, sand, and quality vibes. Hangout Fest is a staple of Gulf Shores. Each spring, they bring top-tier performances to the city, and after sitting on the sidelines for two years, their dedicated attendees were craving another stunning experience. While many were eyeing their return trip to the festival, I was gearing up for my first time at this sun-soaked experience. The butterflies were swirling as I headed to the airport to fly South on Thursday night. I was more than excited to be dancing the weekend away on the beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

Blues on the River All White Party is taking place on Father’s Day Weekend at Cooper Riverside Park and Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew has all the details

I know we all love our fathers and we’re always looking for ways to show him that he’s appreciated. He never asks for much and is a little difficult to shop for on Father’s Day. Well Things To Do With Theo has the perfect solution to your troubles as Blues on the River moves to Cooper Riverside Park in Downtown Mobile for the All White Party! This is a great time where everyone can get together in a safe and peaceful enviroment to hang out next to the river and enjoy the smooth sounds of Jazz! Is there any better way to spend Father’s Day? I think not! So, check out this edition of Things To Do With Theo for all of the details!
MOBILE, AL
ssrnews.com

Steakhouse with Seafood and Outdoor Daiquiri Bar Coming to Navarre

Over the years, Executive Chef Clint Boutwell has perfected his signature steak preparation technique, which has earned The Oxford Eagle’s “Best Steak” award for 9 of the past 10 years. Photo courtesy The Grillehouse. East River Smokehouse has been sold to Restauranteur Clint Boutwell, a chef who...
NAVARRE, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

June Slow Ride Rolls From Downtown

Join Bike Pensacola for the most popular bike ride in town–the Slow Ride! Each month we explore the quiet, scenic streets of Pensacola’s many historic neighborhoods for a fun and leisurely ride among friends. For June our host and sponsor is One Palafox Pl. (https://www.onepalafoxplace.com/), with the historic...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of missing Orange Beach swimmer returns home for vigil

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly two weeks since missing 14-year-old swimmer Tyreke Walker was swept into the Gulf, and the family returned home to Baton Rouge Thursday for the first time since. Tyreke has still not been found, and his school hosted a special vigil. “All...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Destin Log

History Mystery: The Bible of Leonard and Martha Destin

The original Holy Bible of the family of Leonard and Martha (McCullom) Destin of Moreno Point Military Reservation (later known as East Pass, and today Destin, Florida) has been located and contains valuable family information. This Holy Bible is the subject of this month’s History Mystery. The Bible belonging...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Events happening in Pensacola this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department posted on Facebook listing a notice of road closures and a list of events occurring in Pensacola tonight and Saturday. Starting with the Fiesta Pensacola Grand Fiesta Parade which kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. Streets along the parade route will be shut down around 4 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALB 10

‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a veteran fishing guide stranded in the water for multiple hours during rough boating conditions. WBRC reports Kevin Olmstead, 53, has been a fishing guide and angler for years. He was recently wade fishing in the Mississippi Sound when he said conditions were starting to get too rough to stay.
FAIRHOPE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Chinaberry: A Cottage to Cherish

Chinaberry Cottage at the foot of Spring Hill has maintained the same disheveled appearance for years, so when it underwent an incredible transformation, many regular passers-by may have done a double-take. If you couldn’t believe your eyes the first time you saw the cottage post-makeover, that’s understandable. Where once sat a building so overgrown that the cherry-red walls were barely visible beneath a tangle of green, there now stands an immaculate structure sporting a bold charcoal exterior, neatly bordered by a white picket fence.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Things to do with kids in Mobile this Summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the end of the school year being upon us, keeping the kids entertained for the next two months may be hard. WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of things for kids to do in Mobile this Summer. Battleship USS Alabama The USS Alabama is a popular tourist attraction in […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Nation's largest dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Walk among the dinosaurs as North America’s most popular, can’t-miss dinosaur adventure stomps into the Mobile Convention Center, Aug. 26-28 The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

